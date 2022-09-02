DSC_9829.JPG

NRHEG running back Andrew Phillips (28) evades Kenyon-Wanamingo's Alex Lee in their Week 1 matchup. (Photos by Mike Randleman/southernminn.com)

With the defending Class A state champions coming to town next, New Richland/Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva is looking for the nearest reset button.

DSC_9813.JPG

NRHEG linemen Makota Misgen (64) and Lucas Hanna (71) await the next play during Thursday's season opener at Kenyon-Wanamingo. 
DSC_9849.JPG

NRHEG quarterback Alden Dobberstein completed 15 of 25 passes in his starting debut.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments