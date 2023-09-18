The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva football team went on the road for the second time this season, as the Panthers faced Mayer Lutheran Friday. NRHEG dropped to 0-3 following a 34-12 loss.


  

{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments