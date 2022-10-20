NRHEG earned its first victory of the season with the win over WEM> Andrew Phillips (29) scored four touchdowns and Sawyer Prigge caught two passes for 41 yards in the win. (file photo/southernminn.com)
It seemed like the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers were always close to picking up their first win season several times, but one way or another, the Panthers just couldn’t get over the bump over a seven game losing streak.
But the Panthers weren’t going to pass up one last shot at victory in the regular season when they traveled to face Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Wednesday night. Things went the NRHEG’s favor and it culminated into a 40-12 blowout victory.
WEM started out on top with a six yard rushing touchdown, but sophomore quarterback and senior running back Andrew Phillips immediately responded with a 51-yard touchdown connection. Junior receiver Jaylin Rabb punched in the two point conversion to put the Panthers up 8-6 and opened the floodgates.
NRHEG added onto the lead when sophomore defensive lineman Jace Ihrke forced a fumble on a hit and senior linebacker Ethan Thompson scooped and scored the ball for a defensive touchdown to put NRHEG up 14-6.
Phillips proved to be a challenge for the WEM defense as the senior running back rushed for three consecutive touchdowns with the first one coming from four yards out, the second coming from two yards out and the third one coming on a 67-yard run.
Thompson successfully scored a touchdown offensively and defensively after recording a sic-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to put NRHEG up 40-6.
The Buccaneers scored on a 56-yard passing touchdown with just over five minutes remaining, but the damage already done by the Panthers was too much to overcome.
Dobberstein completed the game with nine pass completions for 125 yards and one touchdown. Phillips doubled down as the leading rusher and receiver after running for 121 yards and three touchdowns on 13 attempts and catching three passes for 75 yards and one touchdown.
Deven Parpart added two rushes for 54 yards and Jaylin Raab recorded 40 rushing yards on four attempts. Sawyer Prigge helped out in the pass game with two catches for 41 yards.
Thompson led NRHEG’s defense behind his 8.5 total tackles, one fumble recovery and touchdown. Sam Olson added 7.0 tackles and a sack, Nash How added 5.5 tackles and one sack, Phillips and Aidan Schlaak both recorded 4.0 tackles each. Lukas Loverink, Brayden Howe and Makota Misgen all tallied three tackles each, which included two tackles for loss by Misgen and one tackle for loss by Howe. Garett Degen and Lucas Hanna also recorded one sack each.
NRHEG is now gearing up for the start of the Section 2AA playoffs. The Panthers earned the No. 6 seed and will go on the road to face No. 3 Maple River in the Section 2AA quarterfinals on Tuesday. The winner moves on to face the winner of No. 2 Blue Earth Area and No. 7 LeSueur-Henderson in the semifinals.