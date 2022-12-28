On the flip side of girls basketball hosting a holiday tournament, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys basketball team made the trip out to Bethany Lutheran College for a holiday tournament hosted by Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.
The Panthers got the opportunity to face LCWM in their first game and despite a hard-fought battle, they continued the search for their first victory after falling 65-54 to LCWM.
According to NRHEG head coach Dan Schmidt, the Panthers were able to keep things close throughout the game, which included going up 14-10 early on off a four-point pay from senior guard Sawyer Prigge.
LCWM chipped away and managed to lead NRHEG 28-25 going into halftime.
“We hung right in there the whole first half,” Schmidt said. “We took our typical punch in the mouth early in the second half, but we never wavered, and stuck right with them for the rest of the game. Any time that LCWM would make a little run, we'd get right back in it.”
NRHEG is making strides in its quest for its first victory of the season with notable improvements on both ends of the court.
Junior guard Daxter Lee led the Panthers with 14 points and four rebounds, while junior forward Jackson Chrz provided a big spark off the bench with a near double-double off 13 points and nine rebounds.
Prigge added nine points , Alden Dobberstein added seven points and two steals, Sam Olson added six points, Will Tuttle added three points and Jaylin Raab added two points.
“But, we saw a lot of really good things out of the boys in this game,” Schmidt said. “Our movement without the ball was better. We finally started to see some of the back cuts that we've been trying to get them to do. We got a couple of really nice passes out of Will Tuttle in the high post that led to great layups. Defensively, we kept them below our average. We locked in on some defensive game plans and it seemed to help. Little by little we're getting there.”
Following the holiday tournament, the Panthers return to regular season action when they travel to Mapleton alongside the girls team for a double-header against Maple River on Jan. 6.