The boys and girls track and field teams at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva drove up for the Waseca Invite and competed against the athletes from Waseca, Faribault, St. Peter and New Ulm.
Both the boys and girls team took fifth place finishes, with the boys finishing with 21.3 team points and the girls finishing with 20 team points.
Evelyn Nydegger recorded the best finish among both teams for the Panthers, with her second place finish in the girls triple jump behind a distance of 30-11.00.
Quinn VanMaldeghem took third in the girls 1,600-meter, with a time of 5:53.97, and Natalie Johnson took third in the girls 100m hurdles with her time of 18.35 seconds.
Rounding out the top finishes for the girls was Kyra Spies finish in fourth in the 200m with her time of 30.05, Malonna Wilson finishing fourth in the shot put with a distance of 31-04.00, Journey Utpadel finishing fifth in the 800m with a time of 2:44.18 and Gabby Schlaak finishing fifth in the high jump with a height of 4-04.00.
On the boys end, Jacob Karl took third in the 3,200m with a time of 12:00.76, Will Tuttle took third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44,79 seconds, Sawyer Prigge took third in the high jump with a height of 5-08.00 and Jaylin Raab took third in the long jump with a distance of 19-03.00. Tuttle also finished fifth place in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.16 seconds.
The boys finished fourth place in all three relays. Matthew Mueller, Jaxon Beck, Aiden Deyle and Nik Petsinger finished at 49.41 in the 4x100, while Raab, Petsinger, Deyle and Tuttle finished at 3:47.67 in the 4x400 and Devon Nelton, Jacob Karl, Gavin Sletten and Conner Nelson finished at 10:03.20 in the 4x800.