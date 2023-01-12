The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers and the Medford Tigers clashed in boys and girls basketball on Tuesday night with NRHEG hosting the girls game and Medford hosting the boys game.
Boys Basketball: NRHEG 76, Medford 55
The NRHEG boys were in a hunt for their first win of the season and found it on Tuesday against the Tigers.
Things were kept close in the first half with NRHEG holding a three-point, 33-30 lead going into half time. The Panthers made a change defensively in the second half and it led to a large run that helped them secure the 76-55 win.
Daxter Lee led NRHEG with 20 points and five assists while Will Tuttle recorded a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Alden Dobberstein finished with 15 points and Jackson Chrz finished just shy of a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds. Sam Olson added eight points, Sawyer Prigge added three points and Jase Knudson added one point.
Medford was led by 18 points, three assists and three rebounds from Landon Driscoll and 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals from Austin Erickson. Connor Jones finished with 10 points and two steals. Josh Bluhm and Weston Janke added four points each with two steals for Bluhm and three for Janke. Jeremiah Schlund recorded two points, but led the Tigers in rebounding with 11 boards.
Girls Basketball: NRHEG 76, Medford 39
The NRHEG girls continued their run of dominance with their eighth win of the season to stay undefeated in conference play following their home win over the Tigers.
NRHEG led Medford 51-20 at halftime and closed things out in the second half for the 76-39 victory.
“We were able to get up big in the first half, with some scrappy defense and we were aggressive on offense,” said NRHEG girls head coach Onika Peterson. “After we got a head our energy and defense dropped off in the second half.”
The Panthers saw four players score in double figures with Sidney Schultz leading the way with a game-high 21 points and was followed up by 16 points from Erin Jacobson, 11 points from Camryn VanMaldeghem and 10 points from Quinn VanMaldeghem. Faith Nielsen added eight points, Preslie Nielsen added six points and Hallie Schultz added four points.
Medford was led in scoring by Andrea Bock, who knocked down three 3-pointers en route to a team-high 18 points. Olivia Ward joined her in double-digit scoring with 11 points. Peyton Snow added six points, Grace Keller added three points and Jillian Kellen added one point.