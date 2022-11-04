NRHEG VB team photo

The NRHEG volleyball team poses with the Section 2AA Sub-Section second place trophy. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Before the 2021 volleyball season, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers had been on a six-year hunt to make it back into the subsection championship game. The Panthers achieved that goal last season and followed it up by making back-to-back trips to New Prague High School for the subsection finals Thursday night.


Hallie Schultz

NRHEG junior Hallie Schultz (11) sets the ball during the Section 2AA subsection championship game against WEM. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Bailey Ihrke

NRHEG senior Bailey Ihrke (19) hits the ball over the net during the Section 2AA subsection championship game against WEM. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Sidney Schultz

NRHEG senior Sidney Schultz (21) hustles to keep the ball up during the Section 2AA subsection championship game against WEM. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
NRHEG VB seniors

The NRHEG volleyball seniors are joined by fellow NRHEG seniors that cheered for them during the Section 2AA Sub-Section championship game against WEM. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

