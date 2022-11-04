Before the 2021 volleyball season, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers had been on a six-year hunt to make it back into the subsection championship game. The Panthers achieved that goal last season and followed it up by making back-to-back trips to New Prague High School for the subsection finals Thursday night.
Despite having another tremendous season, where the Panthers finished with a 21-7 overall record, 8-2 against Section 2AA teams, it just so happens that the two section losses came against the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers.
It happened once in a 3-0 sweep near the beginning of the season. And it happened twice on Thursday in a 3-1 victory to send the No. 2 seeded Buccaneers to the Section 2AA title match, while eliminating the Panthers in the same matchup and the same place for the second straight season.
“I don’t think anything necessarily went wrong,” said NRHEG head coach Ashley Tolzman. “I think there were times where our passing just wasn’t what it needed to be, and we weren’t able to set it up to make the plays that’d make us successful. It was a great match, back-and-forth and Waterville just came out on top.”
Things seemed like they were going to swing in the Panthers’ direction this time around as they flipped from the No. 3 seed in 2021 to the No. 1 seed this season while the Bucs dropped from No. 1 last year to No. 2 this year.
NRHEG capitalized on WEM’s mistakes throughout the first set. While the Panthers got the ball caught up in the net a few times, they benefited from several WEM hits going out of play and started racking up some points.
When the Panthers forced an early Bucs timeout at a 8-5 NRHEG lead and the second timeout at 16-11 lead, WEM could do nothing but watch as the Panthers closed out the first set strong. With a 24-27 lead, senior Bailey Ihrke recorded the set-winning kill to give NRHEG the early 1-0 lead.
But it wasn’t long before the Bucs stole the momentum back and what started as a 6-6 tie to open the second set quickly turned into a NRHEG timeout while trailing 13-7. The Panthers tried to fight back and trailed 17-10 before WEM closed the second set on an 8-0 run to tie the score back up with a 25-10 victory.
“I think [WEM]’s strategy is very good,” said senior libero Sidney Schultz. “They know where to place the ball, they have some good hitters, really know how to find their spots and are really smart players.”
A crucial third set came up and extra points were needed, but the Buccaneers came out on top in the end. No lead ever got above two to three points with back and forth action all the way up to the final point.
WEM led 24-22 late in the set, but the Panthers went right back to capitalizing on the Bucs' mistakes to keep themselves in the set. A serve error and another hit going out of play tied things up for NRHEG before Bailey Ihrke recorded a kill to put the Panthers up 25-24.
The Buccaneers tied it back up at 25-25, then led 26-25 before senior Tayler Schmidt recorded one of her three kills to tie it back up at 26-26. WEM responded with back-to-back points to take the set 28-26 and the 2-1 lead going into the fourth set.
“They definitely fought hard for where they were at and when they were crying, I said, ‘It’s better to be happy because you did so well this season and you should be so proud of yourselves,’” Tolzman said.
Backs up against the wall, NRHEG started out the must-win fourth set on the right foot with a 3-0 lead, but WEM came back and the two teams traded points back and forth to tie the game multiple times before the Bucs started gaining a bit of lead.
NRHEG called a timeout down 14-11, but WEM extended the lead up to 19-11 out of the timeout and forced the Panthers to climb a steep hill if they wanted to keep their hopes of a Section 2AA championship appearance alive.
The Panthers gave their last-ditch rally effort and forced a WEM timeout after cutting the lead down to 21-15, then forcing the second timeout when senior Sarah George recorded a block to make it 23-19.
They’d successfully managed to bring it back within three points at 23-20, but WEM found the last two points needed for a 25-20 victory to secure the 2-1 win and advancement into the section finals.
It was a bittersweet moment for the Panthers as they received their medals and trophy as the subsection runner-ups. A mixture of tears and smiles filled a team of longtime friends that helped give the NRHEG volleyball program its identity over the past few seasons.
“Super fun,” Schultz said on being a part of the program. “We’ve always had such great coaches, they work so hard to get us in the gym. We’ve spent a lot of hours in the gym playing volleyball, weight lifting and running, everything it takes to be a great volleyball player. They’ve always been there for us and wanted us to be the best person and player.”
A large part of it was a loaded senior core that led the team on and off the court. The eight graduating seniors include the likes of Sidney Schultz, Erin Jacobson, Bree Ihrke, Bailey Ihrke, Sarah George, Tatum Smith Vulcan, Andy Briggs and Grace Wilkenson.
Now the Panthers will look to reload the roster while still being led by returning veterans of the roster. Juniors Hallie Schultz, Tayler Schmidt and Faith Nielsen helped factor into NRHEG’s success with Schultz and Schmidt producing in the front row with Schultz setting and Schmidt among the outside hitters and Nielsen playing in the back row.
The doors of opportunity will be opened for other players that have also helped fill in spots on the varsity roster throughout the season like juniors Madison Murray and Keira Lenort and sophomore Aryanna Howe.