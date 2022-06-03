The No. 2 seeded New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers took to Jeff and Carol Reese Field in New Richland Thursday, hunting for a win over the No. 3 seeded Sibley East Wolverines.
Not only would a win advance the Panthers one step closer to a potential section title, but it would avenge not one, but two losses against the Wolverines in the Section 2AA playoffs last season.
Despite an early momentum swing in the first inning and a game-tying fifth inning, the Panthers fell to Sibley East 11-5 and dropped down into elimination play Saturday.
“I just reminded them that, anytime this season when we had a loss, we went back on a run again,” said NRHEG head coach Mark Lee. “That’s the big thing, just to stay confident. We have the ability to come back and go on a streak, and they’ll bounce back. They’re a resilient group and [Sibley East] is a good team, they know that.”
The first inning seemed like things were destined to go in a different direction than what the eventual outcome came to be. Senior Alex Dobbertstein recorded outs on East’s first three batters thanks to a laser throw from Daxter Lee at shortstop and a pair of fly balls to Andrew Phillips patrolling center field.
In the bottom of the inning with two outs, Clay Stenzel got hit by a pitch and Tyrone Wilson drew a walk to give the Panthers two base runners on. Dobberstein stepped up and singled into the outfield, which allowed Stenzel and Wilson to score.
Even in the top of the second inning, Dobberstein found himself in a bases loaded with one out situation while behind in the count at three balls, one strike. He proceeded to throw two consecutive strikeouts and left the bases loaded for the Wolverines.
But it was only a matter of time until the same offense coming off a 13-run outing against Blue Earth Area would start to get the wheels turning.
Two major foreshadowing issues emerged for NRHEG in the third inning. With two outs, Lee made a great diving play to keep a grounder out of the outfield, but his throw to first for the third out was a little low and Jackson Chrz couldn’t cleanly field the ball as the runner crossed.
With the two outs and only one runner on, Dobberstein had two strikes and was hunting for the third to get out of the inning, but the Sibley East batter hit a hard grounder aimed right at Stenzel playing second base, but the ball hit a lip in the infield grass and took a major bounce over Stenzel.
“[Sibley East] found those bumps in the field ,and we did not,” Lee said. “We kind of found them every now and again, but there was probably a good three or four of those. I looked at Clay and said, ‘You can’t do anything about that’ and something like that’s a part of the game and we’ll move on from there.”
By the time the ball got fielded, East scored to cut the lead. The second problem came with an overthrow on the batter attempting to steal, which gave him enough time to make it home, tie the game and swing the momentum into Sibley East’s favor.
NRHEG got the Wolverines back on two outs in the following inning, but an RBI double and an RBI single gave East a 4-2 lead before the Panthers got out of the inning. A deep sac fly in the fifth inning into center field gave the Wolverines a three-run lead.
Down, but certainly not out, the Panthers rallied back.
In the bottom of the fifth, Phillips gave NRHEG a much needed surge in energy with a lead off double. Stenzel followed it up with a single and ended up advancing to second. Wilson hit an RBI single and put Stenzel on third before he stole second base.
Sam Olson, who took over on the mound for Dobberstein in the fourth, grounded right to the shortstop, who fumbled the ball in the dirt. NRHEG head coach Mark Lee signaled for Wilson to turn on the jets and round home.
The aggressive base running caught the Wolverines off guard and the play at the plate was too late as Wilson slid across to tie the game.
But from that point on, Sibley East took control. The Wolverines scored one run in the top o the sixth to go up 6-5 and had the chance to score even more had Ethan Thompson not used every inch of his body to track down a deep fly ball.
“That was a grab,” Lee said. “Sometimes you get one of those and they come out of nowhere and Ethan pulled one out of nowhere. That was probably closest to play of the year. You’’ have to toss that one up between that and Clay’s on Tuesday.”
East put a new pitcher on the mound to start the bottom of the sixth inning and the Panthers struggled to find the same offensive success. The Wolverines ran away in the top of the seventh with a series of throwing errors and well-timed hits pushed East up to an 11-5 lead.
Daxter Lee got on in the bottom of the seventh, but got left stranded as the Wolverines closed things out.
The Panthers season isn’t done yet and will look to battle their way back to the top through elimination play, which begins on Saturday in Gaylord when they face No. 5 Maple River.