The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys and girls basketball teams played recent games against the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights, while NRHEG wrestlers traveled to Byron on Saturday for the Dave Scharberg Memorial Tournament.
Girls: NRHEG 58, Kenyon-Wanamingo 43
The Panthers made their long awaited return to the court and picked up their second victory of the season after hosting and defeating Kenyon-Wanamingo 58-43.
Erin Jacobson recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to go along with two assists and a steal to lead NRHEG. Sidney Schultz followed her up with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and six steals.
Hallie Schultz recorded seven points and nine rebounds, Camryn VanMaldeghem added 10 points and three rebounds, Faith Nielsen added five points and two rebounds, Preslie Nielsen added three points and Quinn VanMaldeghem added seven rebounds and one steal.
The Panthers play a pair of road games at LeSueur-Henderson and Triton before returning home to host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Boys: Kenyon-Wanamingo 75, NRHEG 66
NRHEG went on the road for the first time this season and ended up falling 75-66 to the hosting Knights.
According to head coach Dan Schmidt, the Panthers trailed 23-22 in the first half, but bounced back a little bit in the second half.
Sam Olson fell just shy of a double-double with a team-high 19 points and nine rebounds. Daxter Lee added 17 points, three rebounds and five steals, Jackson Chrz scored 11 points, Jaylin Rabb scored six points, Alden Dobberstein scored five points and Will Tuttle and Lukas Loverink scored four points each.
“Played a much better game in the second half, executing our offense a little better and tightening up our defense,” Schmidt said. “We continue to see some improvements as the game progresses and we will look to keep building off of that.”
The Panthers host back-to-back homes games with the Tuesday matchup against Waseca and Friday’s matchup against Triton.
NRHEG Wrestling at Dave Scharberg Memorial Tournament
NRHEG wrestling’s trip to Byron for the Dave Scharberg Memorial Tournament ended with a sixth place team finish out of six teams for the Panthers. They fell 59-18 to Rochester Mayo, 54-24 to Westfield and 51-25 to Byron.
They saw some good from the tournament with Makota Misgen continuing to be a major bright spot for the team as the NRHEG senior remains unbeaten in 2022-23 after recording three pins in his three matches, while also surpassing the 50 career falls milestone with 51 total.
Annabelle Petsinger, Aidan Schlaak and Ryan Schlaak all recorded two wins withing their respective three matches.
“We will continue to focus on making improvements in several areas of our wrestling, but mostly our focus will be trying to reduce the bonus points earned against us,” said NRHEG wrestling head coach Shawn Larson. “When we are able to win more matches like today and reduce the number of bonus points against us we will be competitive and may have a better chance to win.”
The Panthers will travel to Wells on Thursday to compete against Maple River/United South Central and Lake Crystal/Wellcome-Memorial before taking part in the Redwood Riot in Redwood Falls this weekend.