The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys and girls basketball teams returned to the court on Monday. The girls team went on the road in a 62-55 win over Belle Plaine, while the boys returned home to New Richland in a 69-46 loss to Class AA No. 5 ranked Maple River.


Daxter Lee

Junior guard Daxter Lee recorded 14 points in NRHEG’s home loss to No. 5 ranked Maple River. (file photo/southernminn.com)

