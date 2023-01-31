The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys and girls basketball teams returned to the court on Monday. The girls team went on the road in a 62-55 win over Belle Plaine, while the boys returned home to New Richland in a 69-46 loss to Class AA No. 5 ranked Maple River.
Girls Basketball: NRHEG 62, Belle Plaine 55
The Panthers improved to 14-2 overall, despite falling behind to start against Belle Plaine. By the time halftime rolled around, NRHEG trailed by six points. The Panthers played a better second half and outsourced Belle Plaine 39-26 for the win.
Faith Nielsen led the team in scoring with 18 points, while Sidney Schultz added 14 points and seven rebounds and Hallie Schultz added 11 points and five rebounds. Erin Jacobson added nine points and 11 rebounds, Quinn VanMaldeghem and Preslie Nielsen added three points each and Camryn VanMaldeghem and Addy Stadheim added two points each.
“We looked more comfortable in the second half,” said NRHEG girls head coach Onika Peterson. “Our defense and rebounding was a little more solid. We were able to pull out a great win on the road.”
Boys Basketball: Maple River 69, NRHEG 46
The NRHEG boys were tasked with hosting one of the top teams in the state as the Maple River Eagles checked in at No. 5 in the Class AA rankings.
According to boys head coach Dan Schmidt, the Panthers battled with the high-ranked Eagles in the first half, but a late run pushed Maple River ahead going into halftime. The Eagles pulled away in the second half for the Panthers loss.
Sam Olson and Daxter Lee led the Panthers in scoring behind Olson’s 15 points and Lee’s 14 points. Sawyer Prigge added six points, Will Tuttle added four points and five rebounds, Alden Dobberstein added three points and Lukas Loverink and Greyson Schaefer added two points each.
“Our defensive effort was markedly better than what it has been and it felt like our offense was much more patient and efficient than what we’ve been playing of late,” Schmidt said. “Our movement and spacing seemed to be a little better. Doesn’t necessarily reflect it in the score, but just the feeling from what I saw in the little things tonight. Hopefully this will be a springboard for us. We know we can do it, now we just have to put it all together.”