...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
NRHEG baseball, softball falls to Randolph in conference openers
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers hit the diamond for the first time of the 2022 baseball season, and they did so on their home field while hosting the Randolph Rockets on Monday. The Panthers opened the season 0-1 following a 5-1 loss against the Rockets.
Randolph opened the game with two runs in the top of the first inning, then tallied one run in the third and two runs in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead. In the bottom of the seventh inning, senior Tyrone Wilson scored Clay Stenzel for NRHEG’s lone run of the game.
The Panthers had a tough time cracking Randolph ace Nathan Welkup as junior center fielder Andrew Phillips and sophomore shortstop Daxter Lee were the only two to record hits.
Lee and Wilson shared the mound, but it was Lee that took the loss after pitching 4.1 innings and earning seven strikeouts while allowing seven hits, five runs and four walks. Wilson pitched 2.2 innings and recorded four strikeouts while allowing one hit and no walks or runs.
“Daxter Lee pitched very well, but our defense looked like we had some first game jitters,” said NRHEG baseball coach Mark Lee.
Softball: Randolph 3, NRHEG 2
The Panthers went on the road to Randolph on Monday and dropped to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in their Gopher Conference opener in a 3-2 loss to the Rockets.
NRHEG struck first and struck early with two runs in the first inning thanks to an RBI from senior pitcher Sophie Stork and a sacrifice fly from sophomore third baseman Faith Nielsen allowing Ava Kyllo and Sidney Schultz to cross home plate.
Kyllo led the Panthers with two hits on her three plate appearances and two stolen bases. Stork and Schultz both recorded one hit each.
Randolph rallied and tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the second inning, which led to four scoreless innings from both teams before the Rockets walked it off with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Stork took the loss on the mound, throwing seven strikeouts while allowing four hits, four walks and one earned run.
“We started the game out strong offensively, scoring two runs in the first inning,” said NRHEG softball coach Wendy Schultz. “We had our chances to score in a couple other innings and came up short.”
Next Up:
NRHEG softball (1-1) returns home Thursday to host Triton at 4:30 p.m. while baseball (0-1) goes on the road against Triton at the same time.