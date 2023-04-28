The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers faced off in baseball and softball Thursday.
Blooming Prairie baseball hosted NRHEG at Riverland Community College in an 11-2 win for the Panthers. NRHEG softball hosted and defeated Blooming Prairie 11-1 in six innings.
Baseball: NRHEG 11, Blooming Prairie 2
The Panthers scored four runs in the fourth and sixth inning, while also scoring one run in the top of the first, third and seventh innings, to help them pull ahead of the Awesome Blossoms. Blooming Prairie scored one run in the bottom of the third and sixth.
Alden Dobberstein led NRHEG with three hits and five RBIs. Andrew Phillips and Ethan Thompson both had two hits and an RBI. Daxter Lee, Jared Lee and Jace Ihrke had one hit and one RBI each.
Alex Lea and Brady Kittelson led Blooming Prairie with one hit and one RBI each. Jesse Cardenas, Lucas Schammel and Carter Bishop all recorded hits in the loss.
On the mound, Daxter Lee got the win with four strikeouts in three innings pitched. Jared Lee struck out two batters in three innings pitched and Phillips didn’t allow a hit in one inning pitched. Lea pitched 5.2 innings for the Blossoms and struck out three batters and Schammel pitched 1.1 innings while allowing one hit.
Softball: NRHEG 11, Blooming Prairie 1
A late stream of runs helped the Panthers to victory after scoring six runs in the fifth inning and four runs in the sixth inning to get the 10-run lead following a one-run third inning. The Blossoms scored their lone run in the top of the sixth.
Aryanna Howe, Sidney Schultz, Bree Ihrke and Camryn VanMaldeghem recorded two hits each for NRHEG. Trinity Smith Vulcan, Preslie Nielsen, Hallie Schultz and Addy Stadheim recorded one hit each. Ihrke and Sidney Schultz recorded two RBIs each and Howe, Smith Vulcan, Stadheim, Hallie Schultz and Faith Nielsen recorded one RBI each.
Layla Lembke led Blooming Prairie with one hit and one RBI, while Macy Lembke recorded one hit and scored the lone run and Lily Schammel recorded one hit.
In the circle, Faith Nielsen recorded the win for NRHEG by striking out two batters in six innings. Haven Carlson pitched for the Blossoms and also struck out two batters.