The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva baseball team went on the road against United South Central and fell to the hosting Rebels 6-4 despite a late rally.
USC got on the scoreboard first after recording three runs in the bottoms of the first inning, which NRHEG would respond to with two runs in the top of the second to cut the Rebels' lead down to 3-2.
After a scoreless third inning, USC scored three more runs in the fourth to take a 6-2 lead before the Panthers were able to rally for two runs in the sixth. They weren't able to score the last two run needed to tie in the seventh inning.
Daxter Lee led NRHEG with three hits and one RBI in his four plate appearances. Clay Stenzel, Ethan Thompson and Ben Schoenrock all recorded two hits each and Andrew Phillips, Alex Dobberstein and Sam Olson had one hit each with Phillips hitting for a triple on one of his hits. Schoenrock and Alden Dobberstein recorded the only other RBIs for NRHEG.
Tyrone Wilson started on the mound and pitched 3.1 innings. He threw three strikeouts and surrendered six hits, six earned runs and two walks. Stenzel pitched for part of an inning and recorded two strikeouts while allowing just one hit and no walks or runs. Jackson Chrz pitched two shutout winnings with three strikeouts and no hits, walks or runs.
"The Panthers just could never get over the hump and take the lead. They were close a time or two, but to no prevail," said NRHEG coach Mark Lee.