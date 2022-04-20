The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva baseball team entered the win column, as the Panthers returned home to host the United South Central Rebels in a 7-1 victory behind a near no-hitter.
NRHEG poured in six runs in the bottom of the second inning before adding one more run in the bottom of the sixth inning, while the Rebels had a tough time getting on base in general.
Alex Dobberstein threw for four innings, earned six strikeouts while allowing four walks, surrendering USC’s lone hit of the day and allowing one run to score. Jackson Chrz came in to pitch two innings and Sam Olson closed the game out in the seventh inning. Chrz recorded three strikeouts and three walks while Olson had one strikeout with neither giving up a run.
The Panthers recorded five total hits and were led by a two-RBI performance from Andrew Phillips, while Daxter Lee and Clay Stenzel both notched one RBI each.
“The Panthers played very solid defense, not committing an error and pitched great,” said NRHEG head coach Mark Lee. “Dobberstein was very good for his first start of the season, Jackson Chrz was good in his first varsity appearance and Sam Olson cleaned it up in the seventh to finish out the game. I feel that our team came to play and played well today and were doing the job stealing bases. I am very proud of how hard this team has worked in the gym and has transferred it to the field today on a cold day.”