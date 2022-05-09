The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers and the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms faced off against each other on Friday night. The hosting Panthers came out with the win after defeating the Blossoms 12-2 in six innings.
NRHEG scored one run in the bottom of the first inning and the score went quiet until the bottom of the fourth. The Panthers tacked on eight runs and took a 9-0 lead until the Blossoms were able to respond with two runs in the top of the sixth.
The Panthers scored three more runs in the bottom of the inning to secure the 10-run lead and the victory.
Ethan Thompson led NRHEG in hitting with two hits and one RBI while Clay Stenzel, Sam Olson and Ben Schoenrock all had one hit and two RBIs. Tyrone Wilson had one hit and one RBI, Alex Dobberstein had one hit and Andrew Phillips had one RBI.
For Blooming Prairie, Carter Bishop led the way with two hits and one RBI with Jesse Cardenas and Lucas Schammel recording the other two hits for the Blossoms.
On the mound, Phillips pitched five innings for the Panthers and recorded nine strikeouts while allowing three hits, four walks and no runs. Stenzel came in to pitch for one inning, earned three strikeouts and allowed one hit, three walks and two runs.
Schammel pitched 3.1 innings for the Blossoms and posted three strikeouts, three hits allowed, six walks allowed and six earned runs. Gabriel Hein pitched two innings, struck three batters out and allowed seven walks, four hits and six earned runs.