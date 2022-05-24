Section softball play had finally arrived in southern Minnesota and for the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers, they couldn't have asked for a much better start in their Section 2AA bracket after recording a 12-0 victory in five innings over the No. 11 seeded St. Clair/Loyola Cyclones on Monday.
As the higher seed at No. 6, the Panthers got to play at least one more game on their home diamond in New Richland and made sure to make the most of their opportunity against the lower-seeded Cyclones.
NRHEG set the tone early after holding St. Clair/Loyola to its first of five scoreless innings, then poured in six runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 6-0 lead going into the second.
The Panthers tallied two more runs in the second third and fourth inning, which was capped off by senior Sophie Stork blasting a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to put them up in 12-0.
Three outs later, No. 6 seeded NRHEG secured its spot in the second round of the Section 2AA tournament bracket.
NRHEG recorded 10 hits as a team with Ava Kyllo and Brenna Sommer leading the way with two hits each. Preslie Nielsen led the team in RBIs with three while Stork, Sidney Schultz and Bree Ihrke all had one hit and two RBIs.
Faith Nielsen and Brenlee Knudson both recorded one hit and one RBI, Isabel Stadheim had one hit and Ary Howe scored one run as a pinch runner.
In the circle, Stork posted five strikeouts while only allowing two hits, one walk and no runs.
"The weather was perfect and the girls played really well," said NRHEG coach Wendy Schultz. "They had a lot of solid hits and were aggressive on the base paths."
Waiting for the Panthers in the second round is the No. 3 seeded Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights, who recorded a 10-0 shutout over No. 14 Medford in the first round.
The Panthers and the Knights haven't seen each other yet this season, but faced off in the 2021 Section 2AA playoffs when NRHEG recorded a 6-4 victory in the elimination bracket semifinals.
No. 6 NRHEG and No. 3 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial are set to face off at 5 p.m. Thursday in Lake Crystal. The winner will advance to play the winner of No. 2 Le Sueur-Henderson and No. 7 Fairmont on Saturday.