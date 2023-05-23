...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Portions of central and all of southern Minnesota.
WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
No. 5 Blossom softball eliminates No. 4 Pine Island
Blooming Prairie softball saw the Section 1AA tournament get underway, and the No. 5 seeded Awesome Blossoms got off on the right foot, eliminating No. 4 seeded Pine Island in a 6-5 victory.
Runs were far and few between in the early goings, as the Blossoms scored once in the top of the first and carried the 1-0 lead all the way to the top of the fifth inning. They extended it to 2-0 before Pine Island score once in the bottom of the fifth and sixth to tie things.
Blooming Prairie exploded for four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 6-2 lead and were able to hold Pine Island to three runs in the bottom of the seventh to advance to the next round of the Section 1AA tournament.
Macy Lembke, Rachel Winzenburg and Lily Schammel all recorded two hits and Shawntee Snyder, Lexi Steckelberg and Haven Carlson all recorded one hit each. Lembke’s three RBIs led the team with Winzenburg, Snyder and Ella Smith recording one RBI each.
Carlson pitched all seven innings and earned the win after striking out five batters.
The winner of Tuesday’s matchup between No. 5 Blooming Prairie and No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa will advance to the semifinals to face the winner of No. 2 Cannon Falls and No. 3 Dover-Eyota.