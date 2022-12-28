The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva girls basketball team is celebrating the holiday season by hosting a holiday tournament on its home court in New Richland. The Panthers welcomed in Minnesota Valley Lutheran, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial and St. James.
In their opening-round matchup, the Panthers breezed past the Minnesota Valley Lutheran Chargers in an 80-36 victory behind big offensive nights from guards Faith Nielsen and Sidney Schultz.
With Nielsen and Schultz at the helm of the offense scoring-wise, NRHEG applied plenty of pressure on the Chargers, which resulted in plenty of turnovers and fast break opportunities. On top of that, the Panthers also made sure to capitalize on plenty of second chance points from offensive rebounds to help further the gap.
“Great team win coming out of the holiday,” said NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson. “The girls were extremely scrappy on defense, we rebounded and ran the floor well.”
Minnesota Valley Lutheran crossed the double-digit point threshold with around four minutes and 15 seconds remaining in the first half. But by then, NRHEG had built up a large lead and sat comfortably up 34-11.
NRHEG held the Chargers to 16 points in the first half and led by 24 points going into halftime. It found plenty more success in the second half by matching its 40 point total with another 40 combined points as a team.
Freshman guard Quinn VanMaldeghem knocked down an open 3-point look with around 12 seconds remaining to help the Panthers cross the 80-point threshold for the third time in their now 6-0 start to the season.
Nielsen finished the game as the leading scorer behind her 24 points, but Schultz was right beside her with a 22-point night. On top of the scoring, Nielsen added three rebounds, a steal and an assist, while Schultz added four assists, four steals and a rebound.
Hallie Schultz and Erin Jacobson both contributed eight points and played a big role cleaning the glass with Schultz’ team-high eight rebounds and Jacobson’s six rebounds. Camryn and Quinn VanMaldeghem both recorded five rebounds and two assists while Camryn added six points and Quinn added five points.
Trinity Smith Vulcan added four points, two rebounds and an assist, Preslie Nielsen added three points, a steal and a block and Gabby Schlaak added one rebound.
Following their holiday tourney championship game against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, the Panthers will go on the road to play in a doubleheader against the Maple River Eagles alongside the NRHEG boys team.