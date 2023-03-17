Nebraska junior 157-pounder and former Owatonna three-time state champion Peyton Robb became a three-time NCAA All-American with a win over Daniel Cardenas in the 2023 NCAA 157 pound quarterfinal round. (Ben Solomon, via Nebraska Sports Information Department)
The NCAA wrestling championships are moving along inside the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Two Owatonna wrestling alums have made appearances, with one claiming All-American status.
Peyton Robb, former three-time state champ for the Owatonna Huskies and current junior 157-pounder for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, has had a strong start to his NCAA tournament.
As the No. 3 seed, Robb started Thursday morning with a 15-0 tech fall over Oklahoma’s Jared Hill at the 6:11 mark before tech falling Wisconsin’s Garrett Model 16-1 at 5:40 during Thursday night’s session.
Robb clinched his status as a three-time All-American on Friday morning after he defeated Stanford’s No. 6 seeded Daniel Cardenas in a 6-3 decision. All-American status is granted to the top seven finishers at each weight class and Robb’s advancement to the semifinals secured a top four placement.
At the time of publication, Robb is slated for a Big Ten title rematch against Penn State’s No. 2 seeded Levi Haines in the semifinal round. The winner will advance to the NCAA 157 title match on Saturday night against the winner of North Carolina’s No. 1 Austin O’Connor and Lehigh’s No. 5 Josh Humphreys. The loser from each match will face off for third place Saturday morning.
Cade King, a Waseca native and a former state title winner for Owatonna wrestling, made his first ever appearance in the NCAA tournament while wrestling at 184 pounds for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
With receiving an at-large bid, King entered as the No. 24 seed and matched up against Minnesota’s No. 9 seeded Isaiah Salazar. He ultimately dropped the first round matchup to Salazar in a 3-0 decision and moved into the wrestlebacks.
King’s run came to an end in the consolation bracket against No. 8 seeded Matt Finesilver of Michigan, who was upset by No. 25 Brian Bonino of Drexel in the first round. He managed a third-period takedown on Finesilver, but ended up losing in a 7-2 decision to close out his season with a 16-11 record.