The NCAA wrestling championships are moving along inside the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Two Owatonna wrestling alums have made appearances, with one claiming All-American status.

Nebraska junior 157-pounder and former Owatonna three-time state champion Peyton Robb became a three-time NCAA All-American with a win over Daniel Cardenas in the 2023 NCAA 157 pound quarterfinal round. (Ben Solomon, via Nebraska Sports Information Department)


