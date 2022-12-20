Moran Gantert

Owatonna seniors Annika Moran (left) and Nils Gantert (right) are nominees for the MSHSL Triple “A” Award. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna High School)

Owatonna seniors Nils Gantert and Annika Moran were named as Owatonna’s nominees for the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Academics, Arts and Athletics Triple “A” Award.


