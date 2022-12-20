...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 8 inches
of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night. Winds will be
relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There should be
a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday night and early
Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph
and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through
Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time
with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event
could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in
the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this
week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday across
southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm Watch
continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will begin
a bit later.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to
noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider
adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 8 inches
of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night. Winds will be
relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There should be
a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday night and early
Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph
and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through
Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time
with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event
could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in
the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this
week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday across
southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm Watch
continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will begin
a bit later.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to
noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider
adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 8 inches
of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night. Winds will be
relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There should be
a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday night and early
Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph
and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through
Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time
with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event
could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in
the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this
week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday across
southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm Watch
continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will begin
a bit later.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to
noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider
adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Owatonna seniors Annika Moran (left) and Nils Gantert (right) are nominees for the MSHSL Triple “A” Award. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna High School)
Owatonna seniors Nils Gantert and Annika Moran were named as Owatonna’s nominees for the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Academics, Arts and Athletics Triple “A” Award.
The MSHSL Triple “A” Award acknowledges a male and female high school senior with a 3.0 GPA or higher that participates in League-sponsored athletic programs and fine art activities.
Moran’s awards and activities at Owatonna High School include: Band (four four years), Section Leader (one year); Orchestra (two years); Girls Cross Country Team (four years), Team Captain (one year); Girls Basketball Team (four years), Team Captain (one year); Girls Lacrosse Team (two years), Team Captain (one year), All-Conference (two years). Moran plans to attend Quincy University, majoring in Chemistry.
Gantert’s awards and activities at Owatonna High School include: National Merit Semi-Finalist; Band (four years); Choir (four years); Boys Soccer Team (four years), Team Captain (two years), All-Conference (two years); Boys Basketball Team (four years), State participant (one year); Boys Tennis Team (three years), All-Conference (two years). Gantert plans to attend the University of Minnesota, majoring in Systems and Industrial Engineering.
Gantert and Moran now advance to the regional level selection process and the regional winners will be determined in February. The State Triple “A” recognition will be held in March.