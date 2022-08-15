The wait is finally over, and the start of the 2022 fall sports season is officially underway, as Monday marked the first day of Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) sports and activities for the 2022-23 year.

Owatonna girls tennis opens their season with a triangular meet against Mankato East and Red Wing at home on Aug. 23. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Medford volleyball opens their season on the road against Wabasha-Kellogg on Friday, Aug. 16. (file photo/southernminn.com)
(Left) The Blooming Prairie football team opens their season at home against Hayfield on Friday, Sept. 1. (file photo/southernminn.com)
NRHEG cross country begins with an invitational featuring LeSueur-Henderson, Medford and United South Central that’s being host at the River Bend Nature Center in Faribault on Aug. 26. (file photo/southernminn.com)

