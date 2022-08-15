NRHEG cross country begins with an invitational featuring LeSueur-Henderson, Medford and United South Central that’s being host at the River Bend Nature Center in Faribault on Aug. 26. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The wait is finally over, and the start of the 2022 fall sports season is officially underway, as Monday marked the first day of Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) sports and activities for the 2022-23 year.
Football, volleyball and cross country teams from Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, along with boys soccer, girls soccer, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving at Owatonna, are now able to get underway with the first practices of the season.
Several teams have already lined up scrimmages against other schools with there still being just over one to two weeks until games and meets start. Nonetheless, the fall season is back and its time to get excited.
Owatonna season openers
Boys Soccer: Farmington, 7 p.m., Aug. 25, Farmington High School
Girls Soccer: Farmington, 7 p.m., Aug. 25, Owatonna Soccer Complex
Volleyball: Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m., Aug. 26, Owatonna High School
Boys Cross Country: Albert Lea Invite, 4 p.m., Aug. 29, Bancroft Bay Park (Albert Lea)
Girls Cross Country: Albert Lea Invite, 4 p.m., Aug. 29, Bancroft Bay Park (Albert Lea)
Girls Tennis: Mankato East (9 a.m.), Red Wing (1 p.m.), Aug. 23, OHS tennis courts
Girls Swim and Dive: Rochester Mayo, 6:30 p.m., Sept. 1, Owatonna Middle School