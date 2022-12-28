The Owatonna boys hockey team traveled far this week to the Duluth Heritage Sports Center for the Heritage Hockey Classic. The Huskies played their first game Tuesday against the Park of Cottage Grove Wolfpack in an eventual 4-1 loss.
Park got ahead early with an early power play opportunity in the first period, which resulted in a 1-0 deficit for Owatonna nearly two and a half minutes in. The Wolfpack tallied a second goal just minutes later and a third goal with just over two minutes remaining.
Sophomore forward Andy Mitchell came through for the Huskies and netted his fourth goal of the season to cut Park’s lead down to 3-1 with just under one minute remaining in the period.
The Wolfpack scored the only other goal combined through the second and third periods, which came with just under four minutes remaining in the second period.
Owatonna turned to sophomore goaltender Garret Stelter in net and in his first career varsity start, Stelter recorded 31 saves on 35 total shots faced for a .886 save percentage and held the Wolfpack to one power play goal on three different opportunities.
Mitchell’s goal, along with assists from senior forward Benjamin Bangs and junior forward Joseph Webster, were the only points recorded by the Huskies.
After closing out the Heritage Hockey Classic in Duluth, Owatonna will return to the regular season grind with a pair of road games to kick off the new year. The Huskies will travel to face Rochester Mayo on Jan. 5 and will travel to face Northfield on Jan. 10.