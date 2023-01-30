Andy Mitchell (boys hockey)

Sophomore forward Andy Mitchell recorded a hat trick in Owatonna's 4-1 road win over Rochester Century. (file photo/southernminn.com)

A double-take may be required when glancing at the final score from Owatonna's Saturday road game against Rochester Century. The Huskies, despite being on road ice and being outshot 40-20, picked up a 4-1 victory over the hosting Rochester Century Panthers with big help from sophomore forward Andy Mitchell.


