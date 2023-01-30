...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Sophomore forward Andy Mitchell recorded a hat trick in Owatonna's 4-1 road win over Rochester Century. (file photo/southernminn.com)
A double-take may be required when glancing at the final score from Owatonna's Saturday road game against Rochester Century. The Huskies, despite being on road ice and being outshot 40-20, picked up a 4-1 victory over the hosting Rochester Century Panthers with big help from sophomore forward Andy Mitchell.
Already serving as Owatonna's leading scorer, Mitchell helped Owatonna make the most of its 20 total shots by recording a hat trick with three goals.
It didn't take long for Mitchell to tally his first goal of the night after scoring just over three minutes into the first period off an assist from Broderick Goodnature to put the Huskies up 1-0.
The second period may have been scoreless, but Mitchell found the back of the net just a minute and 44 seconds into the third period with Thomas Herzog assisting his goal.
With just over three minutes remaining, the Panthers briefly cut Owatonna's lead down to 2-1 before Mitchell came right back and responded with his third goal of the night off a Joseph Webster assists just 31 seconds later.
Rochester Century took a late unsportsmanlike conduct minor and put Owatonna on the power play. With time running out, the Panthers attempted to get back into with an extra skater, but Herzog sealed Owatonna's win with an empty-netter with nearly 30 seconds remaining.
Junior netminder Brennan Sletten started in goal for the Huskies and the junior was nearly perfect after recording 39 saves on 40 total shots for a .975 save percentage, while holding Century scoreless on four power play opportunities.
Now sitting at 7-8-1 on the season, the Huskies will look to avenge an earlier 2-1 loss to Rochester Mayo on Tuesday when they host the Rochester Mayo Spartans for Owatonna's Stick it to Cancer Night. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m.