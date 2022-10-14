Thursday night marked the end of a legendary era as the Owatonna Huskies took to the field at the Owatonna High School stadium for the final time in the regular season, with the new high set to host the Huskies next season.
Owatonna was hoping to go out with a bang against a New Prague team that handed it a 27-0 road loss last season. The Huskies experience some similarities, even down to the cold temperatures, to the 2021 loss during a 16-7 loss to the Trojans.
“[New Prague] has something going,” said Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams. “They’re going in the right direction, they’re physical, they’re aggressive, they’re tough and they played a much better football game tonight.”
The Huskies’ defense got off to a slower start and had a tough time slowing down the Trojans offensively, who marched down the field and punched the ball in from the goal line for an early lead.
The Owatonna offense immediately got caught in a tough spot needing two yards to convert a fourth down on its own 38-yard line. Senior fullback Drew Kretlow got swarmed just in front of the first down marker and the ball went right back to the Trojans.
New Prague was stuck on a third-and-13 in Owatonna’s half of the field and junior linebacker Mitch Seykora came nearly a foot away from hitting the Trojans quarterback, but the ball got out just in time before a potential sack and New Prague turned it into a 32 yard touchdown reception.
The Huskies walked into halftime trailing 13-0 and needed a strong second half to close out the final regular season home football game at OHS stadium with a victory.
Junior quarterback Noah Truelson took over the offense from Jacob Ginskey, who got banged up in the first half.
“He had to have a conversation with doc at halftime, so we’ll see where he’s at moving forward and how quickly we can get him back,” Williams said. “He can be a difference maker.”
Truelson converted a long third down to senior receiver Justin Gleason, who brought the Huskies close to midfield.
From there, Kretlow and senior tailback Conner Grems used a couple of big runs to power Owatonna deep into New Prague territory. Kretlow broke off a long run to put the Huskies down near the five-yard line. Grems punched the ball in and cut New Prague’s lead down to 13-7.
The defense came up with a big turnover on downs in Owatonna territory on the Trojans ensuing drive thanks to a Gleason tackle on a fourth-and-three. But the Huskies lost the ball right after on a run up the middle and put the Trojans back in a position to score.
Owatonna’s defense forced another turnover on downs after an overthrow on a fourth-and-15, but the Huskies were dinged with defensive pass interference. New Prague scored on a fake field goal, but an offensive holding call brought it back.
An incomplete pass on fourth-and-nine gave Owatonna the ball back, but it quickly found itself in a fourth-and-one on its own 35 yard line to open the fourth quarter. The Huskies couldn’t convert and gave it right back to New Prague, who ended up kicking a field goal and making it a two-possession game.
“They had a little bit of a rough first half,” Williams said. “Second half, the defense really settled in and played very well. The offense put them behind the eight ball too many times.”
A pair of interceptions on Owatonna’s final two offensive drives sealed its third loss of the season with one game remaining in the regular season.
The Huskies are looking to bounce back on Wednesday when they travel to face Kasson-Mantorville.