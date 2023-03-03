While several teams in the surrounding area are getting ready to send some representatives to their respective individual state wrestling meets, Medford got the jump on everyone with the Tigers taking part in the Class A team tournament.
Medford dropped its first dual of the day 42-22 to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, before rebounding with a 38-20 victory over United North Central in the consolation semifinals and a 37-33 victory over West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville in the consolation finals to claim the title and finish fifth overall in Class A.
The Tigers also saw junior 113-pounder Luis Lopez and senior 145-pounder Charley Elwood be named to the Class A All-Tournament team after sporting 3-0 records on the day.
Championship Quarterfinals: BBE 42, Medford 22
As the first dual of the day, things were looking up for the Tigers, who had a strong start against the eventual fourth-placed Jaguars.
Lopez got things started for Medford with a fall at the 3:24 mark to tie the dual at 6-6 through two weights before an 11-0 major decision and a 50-second pin by Jack Meyer gave it the lead.
The Jaguars picked up two decision at 132 and 138 pounds, but the Tigers responded with a 5-0 decision from Charley Elwood at 145 and a 7-1 decision from Garron Hoffman at 152 pounds.
Medford’s downfall in the first round matchup was the Jaguars going on a run at the later weights, which included four victories by fall and two by decision from 160 pounds through heavyweight.
Consolation Semifinals: Medford 38, UNC 20
Fresh off the loss to BBE, the Tigers were determined to bounce back and did so by staying in control nearly the whole time in their consolation semifinals matchup.
Junior Evan Noble kicked things off with a 5-3 decision at 106 pounds and was immediately followed with a win by fall from Lopez at the 1:29 mark and an 11-2 major decision for sophomore Kaden Harfmann.
UNC had wins by decision at 126 and 138, but Medford answered with sophomore Tommy Elwood winning by a 9-0 major decision at 132 pounds, Charley Elwood recording a pin at the 1:18 mark and Hoffman winning by a 3-0 decision.
Senior 170-pounder Tate Hermes racked up 17 points in a 17-2 tech fall over UNC’s Eli Roiko and was followed by fellow senior Dylan Heiderscheidt with a 13-2 major decision at 182 pounds.
Sophomore heavyweight Mason Degrood capped things off with a 5-1 decision victory to send the Tigers to the consolation finals.
Consolation Finals: Medford 37, WCA 33
Much like Medford’s quarterfinals match up with BBE, the Tigers dominated during the early weights. But this time around, the lead they built up was just too much for WCA to comeback from, despite a late surge.
Lopez recorded a 15-0 tech fall over WCA’s Owen Gruchow and opened up the floodgates on team points.
Harfmann followed with a 55-second pin over Tucker McGee, Meyer recorded a 14-2 major decision, Tommy Elwood didn’t let up a single point in a 16-0 tech fall, Evan Schweisthal just missed out on a major with an 8-1 decision, Charley Elwood recorded his second fall of the night and Hoffman picked up a 7-0 decision victory to give the Tigers as 32-6 lead.
WCA stopped Medford’s run with a win by fall at 160, but Hermes officially put the title out of WCA’s reach after recording an 18-1 tech fall over Ezekiel Sieckert to put them up 37-12.
A late run ensued for WCA, who recorded three straight wins by fall at 182, 195 and 220 pounds, but had it won by fall at 285, it’d still be short by a point at 37-36.
A fall didn’t come at heavyweight and instead, Degrood and WCA’s Justin Blascyk went into overtime to settle things. In the end, Blascyk won in an ultimate tiebreaker as Medford officially claimed the consolation title.
It was Medford’s final time competing as a team behind its senior class that featured the likes of Jack Meyer, Charley Elwood, Garron Hoffman, Tate Hermes, Dylan Heiderscheidt, Kael Neumann and Alex Helgeson.
Now the Tigers will look to add some individual hardware during the Class A individual tournament to go along with their Class A consolation title.