Medford volleyball’s 2022 season got underway on Friday with the Tigers going on the road to Wabasha to face off against the Wabasha-Kellogg Falcons. The Tigers only dropped one set in a 3-1 victory in their season opener.
Behind 10 combined kills, the Tigers claimed the first set 25-18 and took the early 1-0 lead over the hosting Falcons. Wabasha-Kellogg responded by taking the second set 25-14 and tying things up heading into the third set.
Medford and Wabasha-Kellogg went back-and-forth in the third set, but it was the Tigers that came out on top with a 25-23 win to go up 2-1. They secured the victory after winning the fourth set 25-17.
“We are trying to serve more aggressive this year but we need to be able to serve aggressively, but not give them so many points,” said Medford head coach Melissa Underdahl. “The fourth set our defense made some adjustments and they played a great defensive game allowing us to win some good rallies and to keep the momentum on our side.”
Junior middle blocker Annette Kniefel led Medford’s offense with a team-leading 16 kills with sophomore outside hitter Addison Vandereide adding 10 kills. Reagan Sutherland had six kills, Payton Ristau had five and Tessa Underdahl and Hailey Hemann had one each. Underdahl led the team with three ace serves and Hemann recorded 37 set assists.
On the defensive side of things, senior libero Andrea Bock stayed busy with a team-leading 27 digs, which included 10 digs during Medford’s third set victory. Vandereide recorded 19 digs, Kniefel had 14, senior Adalia List had 10, Hemann had eight, Underdahl had five and Ristau had two. Kniefel also posted one ace block and Ristau tallied a solo block and a block assist.
The Tigers are back in action on Thursday when they go on the road to face Byron in another non-conference matchup.