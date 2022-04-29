The Gopher Conference softball and baseball battle between the Medford Tigers and the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs took place Thursday with the Tigers claiming a 12-8 victory in softball and a 12-0 victory in baseball.
Softball: Medford 12, JWP 8
Medford hosted the softball game at Medford High School in a close fight that the Tigers ended on top of thanks to a big fifth inning rally.
The Bulldogs jumped on top first by scoring a run in the top of the first inning. An explosion of offense came with one run from both squads in the third inning, followed by four runs scored for the Bulldogs and three runs scored for the Tigers in the fourth.
Trailing 6-4 to JWP, the Tigers took control of the game in the fifth inning by recording multiple hits and staying aggressive on base running, leading them to a seven-run rally, which they tacked on an extra run to in the sixth inning to take a 12-6 lead.
JWP started a small rally in the seventh by scoring two runs, but it ran out of outs to catch up with the Tigers.
Medford was led by junior Josephine Witter with three hits, junior Lydia Krenske and freshman Hailey Chambers with two hits and two RBIs each and senior Hailey Cuevas and sophomore Tessa Underdahl with one hit and two RBIs each. Krenske also hit a home run. Jenesis McGuire, Mackenzie Velishek and Josephine Schell added one hit each.
Velishek started in the circle and threw four strikeouts while surrendering 12 hits, eight runs and only one walk.
The Bulldogs were led by freshman Ellah Oliver with three hits, three RBIs and one home run, sophomores Lexi Dahlberg and Allie Olson with two hits and one RBI each and junior Vanessa Terbeest with two hits. Isabelle Rider and Brielle Dessner added one hit each.
Terbeest started in the circle for JWP and earned two strikeouts while allowing 12 hits, 12 runs and four walks.
Baseball: Medford 12, JWP 0
JWP hosted the baseball game against the Tigers in Janesville, but it was Medford that came out on top thanks to top end pitching from junior Casey Chambers.
The Bulldogs had a tough time seeing the pitches from Chambers as junior Kelton Erler was the only player to record a hit for JWP. Chambers, on the other hand, finished the game by tossing eight strikeouts in the 12-0 shutout.
Medford had the opposite experience with batting as seniors Jack Paulson and Reed Cumberland and freshman Logan Maas Hansen recorded two hits each en route to the Tigers scoring 12 total runs.
Ryan Hanson pitched 4.1 innings for JWP and earned two strikeouts while surrendering five hits, five runs and three walks. Karson Lindsay entered the game with 1.2 innings left, earned one strikeout and allowed four hits, seven runs and two walks.
“The boys just need to stay mentally tough,” said JWP baseball head coach Cory Jewison. “These kinds of games happen and what we do next is up to each player on the team.”