The No. 8 seeded Medford Tigers and the No. 9 seeded Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms opened the Section 1AA subsection quarterfinals with a Gopher Conference rematch in Medford Thursday night.
The higher seeded Tigers hosted the Awesome Blossoms and avenged a road loss to Blooming Prairie earlier in the regular season by eliminating the Blossoms in a 3-0 sweep.
When Medford and Blooming Prairie met during the regular season, things were decided in the fifth set, which then-hosts Blooming Prairie got off to a hot start that paved the way for a 3-2 victory.
But the second time around, Medford stayed in control.
The Tigers opened with a 25-21 victory in the first set to go up 1-0 before doubling the lead with a 25-16 victory in the second set. Medford came back from an early Blooming Prairie lead in the third set and closed things out with a 25-20 victory to advance to the subsection semifinal round.
“We had some nerves at the start of the game and needed to just settle in,” said Medford head coach Melissa Underdahl. Once we did, we did a great job of running our offense. We knew going into the game that Blooming was a good blocking team and we needed to speed up our offense. We did a great job when we had the opportunity and it really kept Blooming out of system and not allowing them to set up the block.”
Medford’s season will now get shifted over to the Rochester Mayo Civic Center, where the Tigers will have to upset the subsection No. 1 seed in Zumbrota-Mazeppa, who is coming off a 3-0 sweep of No. 16 Lewiston-Altura. The subsection semifinals match is slated for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
On Blooming Prairie’s side, the season comes to an unfortunate end and the Blossoms are forced to depart from a loaded senior class that’s helped shape Blooming Prairie volleyball over the past couple of seasons.
The Blossoms send off a senior class that includes the likes of Sierra Larson, Madi Lea, Grace Krejci, Madison Thurnau, Lily Bakken, Abby Hefling, Madelaine Stoen, Clare Rennie, Haven Carlson, Anna Pauly and Lexi Steckelberg.
“Our team hosts 11 seniors who have made a difference in our BP volleyball program,” said Blooming Prairie head coach Gina Hendrickson. “Our program is pointed in the right direction thanks to the example set by these girls. We will have big shoes to fill next year.”
GAME STATS
Medford
Annette Kniefel - 13 kills, two ace serves, 13 digs, one block
Addison Vandereide - 10 kills, five digs, seven blocks
Tessa Underdahl - six kills, six digs
Payton Ristau - three kills, three ace serves, six digs, two blocks
Andrea Bock - seven kills, 20 digs, two blocks
Hailey Hemann - two kills, 35 set assists, four digs
Adalia List - four digs
Blooming Prairie
Sierra Larson – 13 kills, seven digs, six blocks
Macy Lembke – one kill, 29 set assists, 10 digs, one block
Haven Carlson – nine kills, six digs, two blocks
Anna Pauly – three kills, three digs, one block
Abby Hefling – four kills, four digs, three blocks
Addison Doocy – two kills, one dig
Madi Lea – 11 digs
Grace Krejci – 13 digs
Lexi Steckelberg – one dig, one ace