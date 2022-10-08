Just one week ago, the Medford Tigers returned to their home stadium at Medford High School and picked up a dominating win during their homecoming game for their first victory on the season.
On Friday night, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers hoped to do the same thing with their Homecoming game against the aforementioned Tigers. NRHEG didn’t get the result it hoped for after falling 30-6 to Medford.
The Tigers got ahead late in the first quarter when senior running back Garron Hoffman punched the ball in from one yard out. While the two-point conversion attempt wasn’t successful following Hoffman’s touchdown, Medford capitalized on its next scoring drive.
With 3:29 remaining in the second quarter Medford junior quarterback Jesse Ortiz connected with senior receiver Aaron Richter for a 35-yard touchdown pass. Logan Maas Hansen found Hoffman for the two point conversion to put the Tigers up 14-0.
NRHEG got on the board with around one minute remaining in the first half after sophomore quarterback Alden Dobberstein completed a pass to junior receiver Sam Olson for a 26-yard touchdown. A missed point after attempt cut the Tigers’ lead down to 14-6.
Medford got back on track in the third quarter when Ortiz connected with Richter for a second time on a 40-yard touchdown pass with an additional two points on the two-point conversion between Ortiz and Mason Degrood.
The Tigers tacked on two more points after NRHEG senior running back Andrew Phillips got caught in the end zone for a safety. Nearly a minute later, Hoffman broke off a 19-yard rushing touchdown to give Medford a 30-6 lead despite a missed PAT following the touchdown.
“Tough pill to swallow losing on homecoming,” said NRHEG head coach Marc Kruger. “It was a great week of activities and unfortunate to not end up on top. To start the game we did not play a great first half, but were still right there. They are a physical team and have a great game plan. Looking back it really hurt to not be able to capitalize on turnovers.”
Ortiz finished the game completing 3-of-6 passes for 91 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Tigers. Dobberstein completed 7-of-18 pass attempts for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Panthers.
Hoffman finished as the game’s leading rusher with 171 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Phillips was NRHEG’s leading rusher at 39 yards on 14 attempts.
Richter caught two passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns and Hoffman caught one pass for 16 yards for Medford. Lukas Loverink caught four passes for 43 yard, Olson caught one pass for 26 yards and a touchdown and Sawyer Prigge caught one pass for 14 yards for NRHEG.
Brayden Howe led the Panthers on defense with 4.5 total tackles while Aidan Schlaak followed with four total tackles. Makota Misgen and Sam Olson both came up with sacks. Schlaak and Prigge both came up with interceptions.
NRHEG stays home in New Richland on Thursday when it hosts Blooming Prairie at 7 p.m. Medford looks to defend its two-game win streak at home against a strong St. Clair/Loyola team.