The Medford Tigers and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers softball teams matched up against each other on Thursday, with the Panthers playing host to the Tigers. NRHEG came away with a 9-2 victory behind a busy day at the plate.
NRHEG took the early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first and three runs in the bottom of the second, before Medford scored its only two runs of the game in the third.
The Tigers held NRHEG scoreless for two innings before the Panthers piled in four more runs and shutting things down defensively to secure the 9-2 victory.
NRHEG recorded 17 hits as a team and was led with three hits from Brenlee Knudson, Brenna Sommer and Sidney Schultz. Bree Ihrke and Ava Kyllo had two hits each and one hit from Isabel Stadheim and Preslie Nielsen. Schultz had three RBIs, Nielsen and Sophie Stork had two RBIs and Ihrke had one RBI.
“Good team win,” said NRHEG coach Wendy Schultz. “Pretty good game both offensively and defensively.”
Medford was led by Lydia Krenske with two hits for two doubles and two RBIs while Mackenzie Velishek, Hailey Chambers and Tessa Underdahl had one hit each.
In the circle, Stork pitched for 11 strikeouts, six hits allowed, two earned runs and one walk in seven innings for the Panthers. Velishek pitched six innings for the Tigers and posted three strikeouts while surrendering 17 hits, nine earned runs and one walk.