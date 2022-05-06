The Medford baseball and softball teams both faced losses Thursday night at the hands of the Maple River Eagles. Softball hosted Maple River and fell 7-4 while baseball went on the road in a 1-0 loss.
Softball: Maple River 7, Medford 4
In Medford, the Tigers and the Eagles locked into a scoreless stalemate for three innings before the runs started pouring in.
What ended up hurting Medford the most was the top of the fourth inning where Maple River drove in six runs, which the Tigers were able to add two runs in the bottom of the inning to keep it a four-run game.
The Eagles scored one more runner in the top of the seventh inning to go up 7-2 and forced Medford’s rally caps on. The Tigers were able to score two and make it a three-run game, but couldn’t find the last three runs to tie the game.
Josie Schell led the Tigers in hitting with three hits with one double during the second inning, Jade Laue had two hits and Lydia Krenske, Josie Witter, Mackenzie Velishek, Hailey Chambers and Jenesis McGuire had one hit each. Velishek, Chambers and Laue all recorded one RBI each.
Velishek pitched all seven innings and recorded eight strikeouts while surrendering 13 hits, seven runs and one walk.
Baseball: Maple River 1, Medford 0
Runs were hard to come by at Maple River High School in Mapleton. The Eagles came away with the only run of the game and it was enough to seal their victory and the loss for the Tigers.
In the batter’s box, Medford recorded four total hits and on the mound, Casey Chambers racked up 10 strikeouts with the only run coming unearned against him.