Week in and week out, the Medford football team stayed grinding in search of victories. Sometimes it's easier said than done as the last time the Tigers walked off the field victorious was during the 2020 season in a 28-14 win over St. Clair/Loyola.
After a winless season in 2021 and an 0-4 start to open the 2022 season, the Tigers snapped their losing streak after picking up a dominating 42-8 victory over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and celebrated homecoming with all smiles.
Despite trading away possession to open the game, all it took was one simple mistake to blow the door of opportunity open for the Tigers. When WEM’s Talen Taylor dropped the snap on a punt attempt, Medford found its opening.
Before the Buccaneers had any hope of scrambling away to pick up some yards, sophomore defensive lineman Aiden Ahrens tracked Taylor down, tackled him deep into WEM territory and put the Tigers offense back on the field in striking distance.
Senior running back Garron Hoffman got the Tigers even closer before junior quarterback Jesse Ortiz bounced the ball outside, lowered his head and powered his way past the goal line for a 12-yard rushing touchdown. A successful two point conversion between Ortiz and junior Evan Schweisthal put the Tigers up 8-0 early.
The Tigers found plenty of success running the ball and gashing WEM’s defense for some consistent stream of yards. Medford tried to catch WEM off guard by having Ortiz drop back to pass.
Ortiz lobbed the ball downfield to senior receiver Aaron Richter, who hauled the ball in on the sideline and danced through a handful of defenders near the endzone for a 43-yard touchdown connection through the air. Another successful two-point conversion –this time between Richter and Hoffman on a trick play– put the Tigers up 16-0 with 10:28 left in the second quarter..
The successful half continued after Medford got the ball back and drove back down the field thanks to a long run by Ortiz. From 10 yards out, Ortiz hit senior receiver Connor Jones in the middle of the endzone for the second passing touchdown of the half. Kael Neumann drilled the point after attempt and put Medford up 23-0.
The Tigers weren’t finished as Ortiz found Richter for a second time this time for a 35-yard touchdown connection. While the PAT wasn’t good, Medford still went into halftime with a 29-0 shutout.
Hoffman got his opportunity to shine during the third quarter as he punched the ball into the endzone for a nine-yard rushing touchdown with nearly six and a half minutes left in the third quarter. The point after attempt was successful and put the Tigers up 36-0.
WEM ruined any hopes of a shutout and managed to break through Medford’s defense with a 60-yard passing touchdown with a successful two-point conversion to cut the Tigers’ lead down to 36-8 immediately after Hoffman’s touchdown.
With just over seven minutes left in the game, Hoffman got the last laugh after breaking off a 32-yard rushing touchdown and delivering one last blow to the WEM defense in Medford’s 42-8 victory.
Ortiz finished the game completing 3-of-5 passes for 75 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 119 yards and one touchdown. Hoffman was Medford’s leading rusher with 124 yards and two touchdowns off 19 attempts.
Richter caught two passes for 78 yards and one touchdown while Jones caught his one pass for the 10-yard touchdown.
The Tigers will look to build off the win when they travel down to New Richland on Friday, Oct. 7 to face off against the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers.