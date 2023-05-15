As the softball regular season begins to wind down with postseason play rapidly approaching, Medford senior Lydia Krenske is set to continue her softball career at the collegiate level, signing to play with Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC).

Lydia Krenske signing

Medford senior Lydia Krenske is joined by teammates during her signing to play softball at Rochester Community and Technical College. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Lydia Krenske (batting)

Medford senior shortstop Lydia Krenske waits for a pitch during an at-bat. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Lydia Krenske (fielding)

Medford senior shortstop Lydia Krenske watches a pitch during a regular season. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

