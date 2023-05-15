As the softball regular season begins to wind down with postseason play rapidly approaching, Medford senior Lydia Krenske is set to continue her softball career at the collegiate level, signing to play with Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC).
“It’s pretty exciting,” Krenske said of her signing. “I’ve been working on it my whole life. I’ve been playing since I was like 3 years old. I’m pretty excited.”
For Krenske, the decision to land in Rochester was a relatively easy one with plenty of connections to the team.
Outside of serving as a shortstop on the Medford softball team, Krenske also plays softball with Venom, a team based out of the Dodge Center area. While playing with Venom, she’s already become more than familiar with the Rochester area.
On top of that, Krenske has another tie to the RCTC softball team with current Venom teammate Michaela Kern and former Venom teammate Lacy Peterson, who played on the RCTC team as a freshman during the 2021-22 season and is set to rejoin the team this upcoming season.
With her connection to the area and Venom teammates in the program, Krenske got into touch with RCTC coach Jaimi Stejskal around the summer of 2022. Since then, the decision to continue playing softball after high school was always in the making and the RCTC was pretty much always the landing spot for her.
“It was kind of always in the making,” Krenske said. “But it more so just worked into the moment of, ‘yeah, I think I have to play softball in college, I’m going to miss it too much not to.’”
Before Krenske can get ready to suit up for RCTC as a freshman next spring, she’s still got a season to close out with the Tigers.
The senior shortstop has racked up 13 hits, five RBIs with two doubles and two triples so far in a four-win season for Medford. The Tigers are set to close out their regular season this week with games against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, Blooming Prairie, Maple River and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Krenske is just one of five seniors on the team alongside Josie Witter, Josie Schell, Jenesis McGuire and Grace Keller. She’s the second Tiger to sign to play softball at the next level with Witter signing to play with Central Lakes earlier in the season.
Her time at Medford is quickly winding down, but she cherishes some good memories playing with the Tigers.
“There’s so many good memories,” Krenske said of her favorite memory. “I’d have to say just every bus ride with our team and every dance session, especially the last [Bethlehem Academy] game, when we had our rain delays and everyone was dancing. We just always have good times here at Medford.”