The boys and girls track and field season is slowly coming to an end for the Medford Tigers, but for senior Henry Grayson and sophomore Jackie Cole, one last stop awaits them: the Class A State Track and Field Championships.
Cole earned herself the girls long jump section title and punched her ticket to the Class A state meet with a jump at 17 feet, 6.75 inches. She also went on to take third in the 200-meter dash at 26.45 seconds and fifth in the 100m dash at 13.29 seconds.
Grayson earned a qualifying spot in the boys 400-meter dash, thanks to his second-place finish at 50.17 seconds at the Section 1A Track and Field Championships. He only trailed Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland’s James Howard by 0.06 seconds for the section title.
This comes right after Grayson broke his own school record in the 400m with his time of 50.08 seconds during the section qualifying round at Triton High School.
Sophomore Jesse Ortiz and junior Cohen Stursa both captured fifth-place finishes with Ortiz finishing at 23.42 seconds in the boys 200m dash and Stursa finishing at 2:04.18 in the boys 800m run on the second day of competition.
Senior Mackenzie Kellen finished 10th in the girls pole vault at seven feet, 10 inches and finished 11th in the shot put at 28 feet, 10.75, which was right behind junior Reagan Sutherland in 10th place at 29 feet, 2.25 inches.
The boys 4x800 team of Austin Erickson, Cohen O’Connor, Riley Babcock and Cohen Stursa finished in sixth place at 8:49.16 and the girls 4x800 team of Clara Thurnau, Madison Murphy, Josie Standford and Avery Arndt finished 12th at 12:58.64.
Grayson and Cole will continue representing the Tigers at the boys and girls Class A State Track and Field Championships on June 9 and 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The Class A prelims begin at 4 p.m. on June 9 and the Class A finals will take place at 4 p.m. on June 10.