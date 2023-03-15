The Gopher Conference released its awards for the 2022-23 wrestling season with plenty of area wrestlers earning honors. Medford senior Charley Elwood led all of the area wrestlers as the 2023 Gopher Conference Wrestler of the Year.

(Medford WR) Charley Elwood AC

Medford’s Charley Elwood was named as the Gopher Conference Wrestler of the Year. (file photo/southernminn.com)


(NRHEG WR) Makota Misgen AC

NRHEG’s Makota Misgen was named as an All-Conference selection. (file photo/southernminn.com)
(Westfield WR) Bo Zwiener AC

Westfield’s Bo Zwiener was named as an All-Conference selection. (file photo/southernminn.com)

{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments