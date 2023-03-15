The Gopher Conference released its awards for the 2022-23 wrestling season with plenty of area wrestlers earning honors. Medford senior Charley Elwood led all of the area wrestlers as the 2023 Gopher Conference Wrestler of the Year.
Elwood received Wrestler of the Year after closing out his illustrious career with the Medford Tigers as a three-time state champion and a five-time state qualifier. In his senior season, Elwood racked up a 21-2 record to finish with a 134-9 overall record throughout his career.
Charley wasn’t the only Tiger – nor the only Elwood – to earn honors, as seniors Tate Hermes, Garron Hoffman and Jack Meyer, along with sophomore Tommy Elwood, were all named to the All-Conference team.
Fellow senior Dylan Heiderscheidt and juniors Luis Lopez and Evan Schweisthal were named as All-Conference Honorable Mentions. Heiderscheidt also doubled down as Medford’s All-Conference Sportsmanship recipient, which is awarded to an athlete who exemplified good sportsmanship qualities throughout the season.
The Westfield Razorbacks and the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers both saw two wrestlers earn honors.
NRHEG senior Makota Misgen and Blooming Prairie sophomore Bo Zwiener were both named as All-Conference selections and closed out their seasons at the Class A state meet.
Blooming Prairie senior Cade Christianson was named as an All-Conference Honorable Mention and as the Sportsmanship Recipient for Westfield. NRHEG senior Aden Berg was the Panthers’ Sportsmanship Recipient.