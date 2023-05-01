...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA...
.Strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 mph are expected again
Tuesday with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent.
Some humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire
weather conditions are becoming increasingly likely and any fires
that form will have the ability to spread quickly.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND
SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon
through Tuesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR
PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA..
Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to
near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through
evening and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to
30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon and
evening with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30
percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread
of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of
Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit
lower than Monday.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
Medford senior Dillon Bartosch signs to join the Central Lakes clay target team. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Medford senior Dillon Bartosch (middle) is joined by Medford clay target head coach Tim Larson (back), Activities Director Josh Carlson (left) and Superintendent Mark Ristau (right) at his Central Lakes signing. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Medford senior Dillon Bartosch and the Medford clay target team have already gotten their spring season underway, but the senior team captain made his impending move to the collegiate ranks official by signing to join the Central Lakes Clay Target team next fall.
For Bartosch, the decision to continue on with trapshooting came during his sophomore year with the Medford Clay Target team once he started to get more into the sport, which ultimately led him to signing on with Central Lakes.
“It kind of came up more once I got into my sophomore year,” Bartosch said. “I started shooting more and really started liking the sport. It’s a fun sport to be in.”
Over the past couple of months, he’s been in contact with the Central Lakes clay target instructors and even recently visited Central Lakes to get enrolled in his classes, while also getting to meet with the coaches.
But there were other factors that helped Bartosch, who had a couple of other schools on his radar, settle on Central Lakes outside of looking to compete in collegiate trapshooting.
Academically, Bartosch is looking to become a diesel technician and wants to open his own diesel shop in the future. He looked at schooling in Alexandria and around Dakota County, but liked the program that Central Lakes offered, along the general area.
“I really liked the instructors as in the trap coach, my diesel technician teachers, really liked them, and just overall the people up there,” Bartosch said on things he liked about Central Lakes.
Bartosch isn’t going to Central Lakes alone, as he’s joined by Medford softball senior Josie Witter, who signed to play softball with the Raiders back during December.
Now in his senior year, Bartosch and the Tigers have gotten the spring season going, though the April weather in Minnesota hasn’t been too kind so far. Bartosch is one of the four team captains for Medford alongside fellow seniors Dylan Heiderscheidt, Emily Kappes and Kael Neumann.
Medford Clay Target is coming off of a 2022 spring and 2023 fall season as the conference runner-up and Bartosch and the Tigers look to improve upon some already good scores to start the season.
“It’s meant a lot to me,” Bartosch said on what the Medford Clay Target program has meant to him.. “Having [head coach Tim Larson] as a coach, he’s taught me to improve and just being with the team and everything, it’s been a great time.”