Medford senior Dillon Bartosch and the Medford clay target team have already gotten their spring season underway, but the senior team captain made his impending move to the collegiate ranks official by signing to join the Central Lakes Clay Target team next fall.

Bartosch signing

Medford senior Dillon Bartosch signs to join the Central Lakes clay target team. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Bartosch family

Medford senior Dillon Bartosch is joined by his parents (left and right) and Medford clay target head coach Tim Larson (back) at his signing. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Bartosch Medford

Medford senior Dillon Bartosch (middle) is joined by Medford clay target head coach Tim Larson (back), Activities Director Josh Carlson (left) and Superintendent Mark Ristau (right) at his Central Lakes signing. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

