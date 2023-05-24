When the Medford Tigers and the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers faced off in softball nearly a week ago, the Panthers grinded out a 4-1 win over the Tigers. But it was Medford that got the last laugh, as the No. 10 seeded Tigers defeated the No. 7 Panthers 5-4 in the opening round of the Section 2AA softball tournament.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments