When the Medford Tigers and the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers faced off in softball nearly a week ago, the Panthers grinded out a 4-1 win over the Tigers. But it was Medford that got the last laugh, as the No. 10 seeded Tigers defeated the No. 7 Panthers 5-4 in the opening round of the Section 2AA softball tournament.
NRHEG had the upper-hand early with the Panthers scoring one run in the bottom of the second and third for a 2-0 lead. When the Tigers tied it up in the top of the fourth, the Panthers answered right back with two runs in the bottom of the inning to reclaim a two-run lead.
But the lead didn’t last long and Medford pulled ahead in the top of the fifth inning with three runners scoring to give the Tigers their 5-4 lead. Without any more runs scored, the Tigers secured their spot in the next round and the Panthers saw their season come to an early end.
Josie Schell led Medford with a home run and two RBIs. Josie Witter recorded a team-high three hits with one RBI, Lydia Krenske recorded two hits, Jade Laue recorded one hit and two RBIs and Jenesis McGuire and Aleah Vogt recorded one hit each.
Faith Nielsen led NRHEG with a team-high two hits and one RBI. Bree Ihrke recorded one hit and one RBI, Addy Stadheim recorded one RBI and Isabel Stadheim, Camryn VanMaldeghem and Hallie Schultz recorded one hit each.
In the circle, Velishek recorded the win for Medford after recording five strikeouts in seven innings pitched. Nielsen pitched all seven innings for NRHEG and recorded two strikeouts in the loss.
Medford advances and will go on the road to face No. 2 seeded Fairmont, who had a first round bye on Tuesday. The winner advances to face the winning of No. 3 Belle Plaine and No. 6 St. James on Saturday at Caswell Park in Mankato.