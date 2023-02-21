With the section tournament right around the corner, the Medford boys basketball team hit the road for its first of two road games to close out the regular season. The Tigers traveled to Blue Earth in a 78-42 loss to the hosting Buccaneers.

Connor Jones

Medford boys basketball dropped a road game to Blue Earth Area on Monday night. (file photo/southernminn.com)


