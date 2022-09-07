Team (Medford VB)

The Medford volleyball team celebrates a point during the Tigers' loss against Zumbrota-Mazeppa. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Medford volleyball team had a tall task in front of them Tuesday night when they hosted Class AA's No. 2 ranked Zumbrota-Mazeppa. The Tigers pushed the Cougars to the limits, but ultimately fell 3-2 in five sets.

Hailey Hemann S (Medford VB)

Sophomore setter Hailey Hemann (4) bumps the ball during the Tigers' loss against Zumbrota-Mazeppa. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Addison Vandereide (Medford VB)

Sophomore outside hitter Addison Vandereide (8) bumps the ball on a serve during the Tigers' loss against Zumbrota-Mazeppa. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

