The Medford volleyball team had a tall task in front of them Tuesday night when they hosted Class AA's No. 2 ranked Zumbrota-Mazeppa. The Tigers pushed the Cougars to the limits, but ultimately fell 3-2 in five sets.
Z-M started off by claiming the first set 25-17 before Medford rallied and took an extra close second set 28-26 to tie things up. The Cougars responded with a 25-13 win in the third set to go up 2-1, but the Tigers forced a fifth set by tying things with a 25-18 win in the fourth. Things didn't shape up for Medford after the high-ranked Cougars took the final set 15-9.
"Zumbrota brings a lot of experience back this year, and they have a strong offensive line," said Medford head coach Melissa Underdahl. "Our defense made great adjustments throughout the night and made some incredible digs on some big swings. Our offense also played a great game and stayed aggressive all night."
Annette Kniefel led the team offensively with 14 kills, while Addison Vandereide added 11 kills, Payton Ristau added five kills and Tessa Underdahl and Reagan Sutherland added two kills each. Setter Hailey Hemann recorded 35 total set assists. Hemann, Vandereide, Ristau and Andrea Bock all recorded one ace serve.
Bock led the team in digs with 17 and was followed by 15 digs from Vandereide, 13 digs from Kniefel, 12 digs from Hemann and six digs from Ristau. Kniefel and Peyton Snow recorded one solo block each and Kniefel and Sutherland recorded one ace block each.
Now the Tigers gearing up to host Triton at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday night. Medford will be honoring veterans during the game and all veterans will receive free admission to the game.