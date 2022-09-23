The Medford Tigers returned home Thursday night to host the Hayfield Vikings, but the battle-worn Tigers ended up falling 3-0 to the Vikings, despite some close sets.
Hayfield took the first set 25-20, and the Tigers fought to even it up in the second set, but the Vikings edged them out at the very end for a 25-22 win to put Medford down 2-0. The Tigers fell 25-19 in the third and final set.
“We are still trying to work through our rotations with injuries,” said Medford head coach Missy Underdahl. “Hayfield did a nice job of hitting the deep corners on offense and our defense struggled making adjustments. We made some great plays on defense and kept the ball alive and at times we would win the battle and at times it was almost like a momentum breaker for us. I am proud of the girls for battling hard the whole game. We didn’t have as many lows tonight and we did a better job at staying consistent with our level of play.”
Annette Kniefel led the offense with 11 kills while Andrea Bock added eight kills, Addison Vandereide added six kills, Morgan Jones added four kills and Hailey Hemann and Payton Ristau added two kills each. Hemann also recorded 27 set assists.
Kniefel also led the team in digs with 22 total and was followed by Vandereide with 14 and Andrea Bock with 10 respectively. Hemann had nine digs, Ristau had six, Amanda Bock had two and Tessa Underdahl and Adalia List had one each. Vandereide, Kniefel and Andrea Bock had one solo block each.
The Tigers will get some rest in before they return to action on Thursday Sept. 29 when they host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.