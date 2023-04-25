The Medford and Blooming Prairie baseball teams clashed in Gopher Conference action at Medford High School on Monday. The Tigers successfully defended their home diamond in a 6-3 win over the Awesome Blossoms.
Connor Jones and Tate Hermes got things going in the bottom of the first as the first two runners to score and put Medford up 2-0 early over the Blossoms.
Blooming Prairie responded in the top of the second and third with Brady Kittelson hitting a sacrifice fly to right field to score Carter Bishop in the second inning and Luke Heimgartner capitalizing on an error during Carsten Ingvalson at bat to score and tie things up 2-2.
The Blossoms got off to a strong start in the bottom of the third with pitcher Zach Hein recording back-to-back strikeouts. Medford went on a two-out rally that saw Jones single, Hermes draw a walk, Josh Bluhm driving in Jones and Justin Voegele driving in Hermes and Bluhm on a two-RBI single to put the Tigers up 5-2.
Bishop got back on base for the Blossoms in the top of the fourth inning and scored his second run of the game off an RBI double from Kittelson to cut Medford’s lead down to 5-3.
After a scoreless bottom of the fourth, top and bottom of the fifth and top of the sixth inning, Bluhm provided himself a little bit of a cushion as the Tigers pitcher.
The sun occasionally peaked its head out from behind clouds and it decided to do so during a bottom of the sixth at-bat for Bluhm. The glare from the emerging sun helped hide Bluhm’s deep drive to right field and by the time Blooming Prairie was able to get the ball in, the Medford senior cleared the bases for an inside-the-park home run.
Medford was able to close things out defensively in the top of the seventh for the home win.
Voegele and Bluhm led the Tigers with two hits each to go along with four RBIs for Voegele and two RBIs for Bluhm. Hermes and Jones both recorded hits for Medford. On the mound, Bluhm pitched seven innings, struck out six batters and surrendered five hits, one walk and three runs.
Kittelson’s one hit and two RBIs led Blooming Prairie offensively, while Ingvalson, Bishop, Sam Pirkl and Lucas Schammel all recorded one hit each. On the mound for the Blossoms, Hein pitched six innings, struck out eight batters and surrendered six hits, two walks and four earned runs.