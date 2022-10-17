For the Medford Tigers, Friday night was about trying to send off their seniors with one last regular season win on their home court in front of friends and family. For the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers, Friday night was about rebounding from a tough loss to Kenyon-Wanamingo.
It took five sets of back-and-forth action, but the Medford Tigers prevailed in the end by winning the fifth set and securing a 3-2 victory over the Panthers.
“We’ve had our roller coasters this year and we’ve struggled finishing a game,” said Medford head coach Melissa Underdahl. “To see them come out and work so hard tonight, it was a totally different mindset for this game and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Leads weren’t very large and very interchangeable in the opening set, but the Tigers eventually jumped out to a 21-19 lead late and prompted NRHEG to take a timeout with an early lead on the line.
The Panthers rallied and went on a run to regain the lead and force Medford into a timeout with a newly acquired 24-22 lead. Right out of the timeout, junior middle Annette Kniefel brought the Tigers back within 24-23, but NRHEG held on to take the first set 25-23.
Medford was more than ready to respond as it forced an early NRHEG timeout while the Tigers led 11-6 in the second set. It was a lead that they’d refuse to give up, despite an attempt to tie things from the Panthers.
NRHEG brought things back within two points at 17-15, but Medford responded by going on a run right out of a timeout and went up 22-15. Sarah George gave the Panthers a few points late, but not enough to stop Medford from tying things up with a 25-18 win.
The Tigers soon ran into the issue of not being back to gain the lead in the third set with multiple different attempts of tying things, jut for NRHEG to pull back ahead. Tied at 19-19, the Panthers jumped out to a 22-19 lead that paved the way for a 25-21 third set victory.
The fourth set was a must-win for Medford and it slowly pulled away with it to tie things. Despite keeping it close in the start of the set, the Tigers were able to build their lead up to as much as eight points when they went on a 3-0 run to close out their 25-17 victory to force a fifth set.
“There were really good rallies, but then it seemed like we went through rotations really quick and it was a back-and-forth and back-and-forth battle between the middles,” Underdahl said. “Our middles and their middles were definitely a strong battle, the outsides played well and battled hard.”
Momentum swayed heavily in the favor of the Tigers in the opening points of the winner-take-all fifth set. Medford rattled off four straight points before Bree Ihrke got NRHEG on the board. The Panthers pulled it within two points at 7-5 before Medford jumped out to a 12-5 lead.
NRHEG stopped the five point-run by making it 12-6, but the Tigers went on a 3-0 run capped off with a Kniefel block and ball going out of play to secure the 15-6 fifth set victory.
Section play is right around the corner for both squads as Medford is getting ready for the Section 1AA playoff bracket and NRHEG is gearing up for the Section 2AA bracket following their final regular season games.
Monday night’s game with Randolph marked Medford’s final game while NRHEG closes the season with back-to-back home games Monday and Tuesday against Nicollet and Maple River.
Medford Team Stats
Annette Kniefel - 20 kills, one ace serve, 20 digs, two solo blocks
Addison Vandereide - 25 kills, one ace serve, 10 digs, three solo blocks
Andrea Bock - seven kills, one set assist, two ace serves, eight digs, one solo block
Hailey Hemann - 54 set assists, one ace serve, 12 digs, one solo block
Payton Ristau - four kills, eight digs
Tessa Underdahl - five kills, one ace serve, two digs
Adalia List - six digs
NRHEG Team Stats
Erin Jacobson - 11 kills, two set assists, four blocks, 20 digs
Sarah George - 12 kills, 19 blocks, four digs
Bree Ihrke - five kills, one set assist, 17 blocks, five digs
Hallie Schultz - five kills, 49 set assists, 15 blocks, 11 digs
Tayler Schmidt - six kills, seven blocks, seven digs
Bailey Ihrke - sive kills, four blocks, four digs
Madison Murray - three kills, six blocks, two digs
Sidney Schultz - three set assists, 23 digs
Faith Nielsen - one kill, one set assist, 13 digs
Grace Wilkenson - two digs