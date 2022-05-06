The Medford Tigers made the most of a beautiful day by hosting another Tiger Invite, which featured the Tigers, the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms, the Triton Cobras, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs and the Rochester Area Christian Educator (RACE) Jaguars.
Medford’s boys and girls teams both finished second in the team standings with the boys earning 97 points and the girls earning 105.50 points. The Blooming Prairie boys took first place with 113 points and the girls finished fourth with 40 points.
Medford Track and Field
The highlight of the day for the Tigers was sophomore Jackie Cole and the boys 4x100 team consisting of George McCarthy, Jesse Ortiz, Paul Cole and Henry Grayson both breaking school records.
Cole set the new school record of 18 feet, one inch in the girls long jump and won the event by just over two feet after she broke her old record of 17 feet, seven inches.
The boys relay team dropped nearly a second off the original 4x100 time of 46.11 second, which was set during the 2019 season, and won the event by finishing with the new record time of 45.16 seconds.
Along with winning the long jump, Cole also won the girls 100-meter dash behind a time of 13.03 seconds and won the girls 200m with a time of 27 seconds while Peyton Snow and Hailey Hemann took second and fourth place respectively. She was also a part of the 4x100 team with Snow, Hemann and Adalia List that took first place with a time of 53.49 seconds.
Grayson and Ortiz also took first place in the 4x200 alongside Cohen O’Connor and Cohen Stursa with a time of 3:44.60. As individuals, Grayson won the 100m at 11.53 seconds with Tyler Buck in fifth and Ortiz won the 200m with Buck in fourth.
The boys team also earned another relay first place with the 4x800 team of Austin Erickson, O’Connor, Stursa and Riley Babcock at a time of 9:18.96.
As individuals, O’Connor won the 400m at 56.28 seconds with Babcock in second and Luis Lopez in fourth, Stursa won the 1,600m at 5:12.07 and Erickson won the 3,200m by nearly 26 seconds at 11:25.86.
The girls team also saw first place finishes from Abby Fitzgerald in the discus throw with the top distance of 106 feet, six inches while Isabel Miller finished in second and MacKenzie Kellen finished in fourth
Kellen won the shot put at 30 feet, five inches and was supported by Reagan Sutherland in third place, Fitzgerald in fourth place, Miller in fifth place and Jillian Kellen in sixth place.
Blooming Prairie Track and Field
The Blooming Prairie boys first place finish was powered by a handful of individual first place finishes and a relay first place finish.
Sam Skillestad, Sam Smith, Drew Kittelson and Bradley Simon teamed up for the boys 4x200 and won the event with the top time of 1:35.29 and beating second place by nearly 10 seconds.
Kittelson also went on to earn an individual first place in the shot put by two feet with the winning distance of 42 feet, seven inches. Owen Krueger took third place at 39 feet, five inches and Vincent Hernandez took fourth at 38 feet, 8.50 inches.
Krueger earned a first place finish for himself in the discus throw at 120 feet, eight inches while Ezra Kiley trailed in third at 106 feet, 10 inches, Hernandez in fourth at 94 feet, nine inches and Tyler Iverson in fifth at 93 feet, three inches.
Xavier Rennie won the boys triple jump at 38 feet, one inch with Jacob Pauly behind him in third place at 34 feet, 11.25 inches.
The girls team saw two first place finishers with distance runners Gloria Hernandez and Asha Lightizer.
Hernandez was the only runner to finish with a time under six minutes in the girls 1,600m and won the event at 5:59.01 while Abby Smith finished in third place at 6:41.88. Lightizer beat Isabel Miller by nearly five seconds to win the 3,200m at 15:52.03.