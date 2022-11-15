With the volleyball and cross country seasons coming to their respective ends in 2022, the Gopher Conference announced awards. Several athletes from Medford, Blooming Prairie and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Medford
Senior Andrea Bock was named to the All-Conference Second Team for volleyball while junior Annette Kniefel was named to the All-Conference Third Team. Sophomore Hailey Hemann was named as an All-Conference Honorable Mention and senior Payton Ristau was the All-Conference Sportsmanship Award recipient.
Boys cross country senior Cohen Stursa earned All-Conference First Team honors with his conference time of 18:31 while fellow seniors Austin Erickson made the All-Conference Second Team at 19:30 and Cohen O'Connor was an All-Conference Honorable Mention at 19:42.
John Hora was the All-Conference Sportsmanship Award recipient for the boys and Isabel Miller was the recipient for the girls team.
Blooming Prairie
Senior Sierra Larson led the volleyball team with an All-Conference Second Team selection. Junior Macy Lembke was an All-Conference Honorable Mention and senior Madi Lea was the All-Conference Sportsmanship Award recipient.
Seniors Hosea Baker and Jesse Cardenas both made the All-Conference First Team for boys cross country with Baker's time of 18:51 and Cardenas' time of 18:59. Junior Tyler Forystek at 19:53 and sophomore Will Sunde at 19:55 were All-Conference Honorable Mentions. Sam Michaud was the Sportsmanship Award recipient.
Eighth grader Gloria Hernandez made the All-Conference First Team for girls cross country with her final conference time of 21:53. Senior Chloe McCarthy made the All-Conference Second Team at 23:21 and Anna Haberman was the Sportsmanship Award recipient.
NRHEG
Senior Hallie Schultz was named to the All-Conference First Team in volleyball while fellow seniors Bree Ihrke was named to the All-Conference Third Team, Sidney Schultz was named as an All-Conference Honorable Mention and Sarah George was named an All-Conference Sportsmanship Award recipient.
Freshmen Jacob Karl and Devon Nelton led the way for NRHEG cross country with their respective times of 18:30 for Nelton and 18:57 for Karl placing them on the All-Conference First Team for boys cross country. Senior Samuel Christensen was an All-Conference Honorable Mention with a time of 20:04 and doubled down as the boys’ All-Conference Sportsmanship Award recipient.
Junior Annabelle Petsinger earned an All-Conference Honorable Mention with her time of 24:19 and earned the All-Conference Sportsmanship Award for girls cross country.