The cross country teams from Medford, Blooming Prairie and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva traveled to the Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Janesville Thursday for the Grizzly Pie Invitational hosted by Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Medford Cross Country
The Medford boys team finished in fifth place behind a team score of 115 while the girls team finished in sixth with a team score of 103.
Cohen Stursa was the boys top runner with a fifth-place finish at 18 minutes, 57.8 seconds. Cohen O'Connor and Austin Erickson followed in 12th and 15th place behind O'Connor's time of 19:52.8 and Erickson's time of 19:56.
Riley Babcock in 41st place and John Hora in 46th place rounded things out for the boys team.
The girls team was led by a 14th-, 15th- and 19th-place finish from Avery Arndt, Megan Tegmeier and Isabel Miller. Arndt finished with a time of 25:19.7, Tegmeier finished at 25:31.5 and Miller finished at 26:18.5.
Clara Thurnau took 29th at 29:27.8, Addison O'Connor took 33rd at 21:35.7 and Madison Murphy took 34th at 31:41.4.
Blooming Prairie Cross Country
The Awesome Blossoms recorded a pair of third-place finishes with the boys earning 84 team points and the girls team earning 81 points.
Hosea Baker led the boys team with his sixth place finish at 18:57.9 while Jesse Cardenas in 13th at 19:54.2 and Will Sunde in 19th at 20:56.5 followed him up. Breckin Cochlin, Stephen Fennel and Tyler Forystek rattled off 22nd, 24th and 27th place finishes respectively.
Tyler Anderson (36th), Drew Reinke (38th), Drew McGhee (43rd), Alexander Riley (50th) and Ben Riley (53rd) also finished for the boys team.
The girls team was led by two top 10 finishes with Gloria Hernandez taking second place at 22:29.4 and Chloe McCarthy taking ninth place at 24:36.2. Abby Smith and Anna Haberman finished in the top 25 with Smith's 22nd place finish and Haberman's 25th place finish.
Rachel Winzenburg (30th), Shanna Halverson (36th), Abi Thoreson (37th) and Lily Schammel (38th) rounded things out for the girls team.
NRHEG Cross Country
NRHEG only saw the boys team finish in the team standings, where they took fourth place behind 87 team points.
Devon Nelton and Jacob Karl led the way with seventh and eighth place finishes. Nelton's time of 19:05.8 for seventh edged out Karl's eighth-place time of 19:18.1. Samuel Christensen (20:58.2) took 21st place, Conner Nelson (21:09.8) took 23rd place and Jackson McGannon (22:12.5) took 28th place.
Annabelle Petsinger was NRHEG's only runner in the girls race, and she finished in 21st place behind a time of 26:56.4.