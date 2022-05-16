The boys and girls track and field teams at Medford, Blooming Prairie and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva competed in the Gopher Conference Track and Field meet Saturday.
The Medford boys finished in second place with 147 points, and the girls finished in fourth place with 114 points. The Blooming Prairie boys finished third with 112.5 points, and the girls finished eighth with 61 points. The NRHEG boys finished fourth with 107.5 points, and the girls finished second with 124.166 points.
With the criteria for All-Conference honors being updated to all athletes that win an event or athletes that score 12 or more points in the meet, several area athletes earned All-Conference honors.
Medford Track and Field
The Tigers had plenty of first place finishes with Jack Cole leading the way for the Tigers thanks to her three individual first place finishes.
Cole took home gold in the girls’ 100-meter dash with the winning time of 13.35 seconds, in the 200 dash with the winning time of 28.01 seconds and in the long jump with a conference meet record of 17 feet, 9.75 inches.
The girls 4x200 team of Hailey Hemann, Clara Kniefel, Annette Kniefel and Payton Ristau claimed first place with the top time of 1:57.84 Clara Kniefel and Ristau also took second alongside Peyton Snow and Kristen Biebighauser in the 4x400 relay.
Abby Fitzgerald won the girls discus throw as the only thrower to achieve over 100 feet with her winning distance of 101 feet, six inches. MacKenzie Kellen took second at 98 feet 10 inches.
Henry Grayson won the boys 400m with the top time of 50.36 seconds and Cohen Stursa won the boys 8oom with the top time of 2:07.82.
George McCarthy won the boys pole vault at 12 feet and teamed up with Paul Cole, Dylan Heiderscheidt and Jesse Ortiz to win the 4x100 relay with a time of 46.40 seconds.
All-Conference honorees include Jackie Cole, Abby Fitzgerald, MacKenzie Kellen, Hailey Hemann, Clara Kniefel, Annette Kniefel, Payton Ristau, Peyton Snow, Kristen Biebighauser, Henry Grayson, Cohen Stursa, George McCarthy, Paul Cole, Dylan Heiderscheidt, Jesse Ortiz, Austin Erickson, Luis Lopez and Riley Babcock.
Blooming Prairie Track and Field
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms had their fair share of gold medals thanks to three individual first place finishes and one relay first place finish.
Gloria Hernandez dominated the girls 3,200m and beat out second place by around 23 seconds to win with the top time of 12:27.14. Annaka Forsberg won the girls high jump as the only girls jumper to make it over five feet with her winning height of five feet, two inches.
Drew Kittelson won the boys shot put at 44 feet, 4.5 inches with Owen Krueger trailing just behind in third place at 42 feet, 4.75 inches. Kittelson also took third in the boys high jump at five feet, six inches and Krueger took fourth in the discus throw at 115 feet, four inches.
The boys 4x200 team consisting of Sam Skillestad, Brady Kittelson, Sam Smith and Bradley Simon won behind their top time of 1:36.31, which beat out Maple River’s team by 0.25 seconds.
The boys 4x800 team of Stephen Fennel, Tyler Forystek, Will Sunde and Hosea Baker and the 4x100 team of Xavier Rennie, Derek Kubicek, Brady Kittelson and Bradley Simon both took third place. Rennie also recorded fourth place finishes in the 110 hurdles and the triple jump.
The girls 4x800 relay team of Chloe McCarthy, Abby Smith, Lila Quail and Gloria Hernandez also took third place with a time of 11:20.55. McCarthy also went on to earn sixth in the girls 400m and seventh in the girls triple jump.
Earning All-Conference honors for Blooming Prairie was Sam Skillestad, Brady Kittelson, Sam Smith, Bradley Simon, Drew Kittelson, Xavier Rennie, Owen Krueger, Gloria Hernandez, Annaka Forsberg and Chloe McCarthy.
NRHEG Track and Field
The girls team recorded NRHEG’s only two first place finishes of the day thanks to VanMaldeghem winning the 1,600m with a time of 5:39.96 and teaming up with Utpadel, Vaale and Bartness to win the 4x800 relay.
Anika Ladlie at four feet, 10 inches and Nydegger at 31 feet, 10 inches took second place in the girls high jump and triple jump respectively. Devon Nelton, Sawyer Prigge and the 4x400 team of Raab, Aidan Deyle, Nik Petsinger and Prigge all recorded second place finishes for the boys.
Tuttle took third in the boys 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles while Nydegger took third in the girls 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Jacob Karl in the boys 3,200m, Raab in the boys long jump, Schlaak in the girls high jump and Malonna Wilson in the girls shot put all finished third place.
Raab and Vaale both recorded individual fourth place finishes with Raab in the boys 200m and Vaale in the girls 1,600m. The boys 4x100 team of Jaxon Beck, Matthew Mueller, Nik Petsinger and Deyle, along with the girls 4x400 team of Utpadel, Chloe Riewer, VanMaldeghem, Nydegger earned fourth place finishes.
The girls 4x100 of Josie Strom, Bartness, Kyra Spies and Chloe Riewer, the boys 4x200 team of Parker Bunn, Cohen Riewer, Harbor Cromwell and Eric Arvis and the boys 4x800 team of Jacob Karl, Nelton, Gavin Sletten and Conner Nelson all finished in fifth place.
Earning All-Conference for NRHEG includes Journey Utpadel, Torri Vaale, Holly Bartness, Quinn VanMaldeghem, Evelyn Nydegger, Gabby Schlaak, Jaylin Raab, Will Tuttle and Sawyer Prigge.