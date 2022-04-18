Mixed into a seemingly endless battle against weather conditions, the Medford baseball was able to hit the diamond before another wave of postponements to close out the week. The Tigers notched their first win of the season in a 7-0 victory against the Triton Cobras.

Noah Honsey (Medford Baseball)

Medford senior first baseman Noah Honsey (12) covers first base while Casey Chambers (7) pitches during the Tigers' victory over Triton. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Medford tallied one run in the bottom of the second and added two more in the bottom of the third before pouring in four runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Cobras failed to add any runs on the board and struggled to reach any base.

Seven different Tigers recorded a hit with Reed Cumberland, Tate Hermes and Noah Honsey led the team with two hits each. Honsey and shortstop Josh Bluhm recorded a team-leading two RBIs each.

Casey Chambers (Medford Baseball)

Medford junior Casey Chambers throws (7) a pitch during the Tigers' victory over Triton. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

On the mound, Casey Chambers tossed 6.2 innings and posted 11 strikeouts while only giving up four walks, two hits and no runs. Cumberland pitched part of an inning without any strikeouts, walks, hits or runs.

Medford’s next scheduled game is set for Thursday when the Tigers go on the road against Blooming Prairie.

Reed Cumberland (Medford Baseball)

Medford senior third baseman Reed Cumberland (3) waits for a pitch to be thrown during the Tigers' victory over Triton. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments