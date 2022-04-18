...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Watonwan, Steele, Waseca, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue
Earth, Martin, Brown, Nicollet and Redwood Counties.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Medford junior Casey Chambers throws (7) a pitch during the Tigers' victory over Triton. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Mixed into a seemingly endless battle against weather conditions, the Medford baseball was able to hit the diamond before another wave of postponements to close out the week. The Tigers notched their first win of the season in a 7-0 victory against the Triton Cobras.
Medford tallied one run in the bottom of the second and added two more in the bottom of the third before pouring in four runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Cobras failed to add any runs on the board and struggled to reach any base.
Seven different Tigers recorded a hit with Reed Cumberland, Tate Hermes and Noah Honsey led the team with two hits each. Honsey and shortstop Josh Bluhm recorded a team-leading two RBIs each.
On the mound, Casey Chambers tossed 6.2 innings and posted 11 strikeouts while only giving up four walks, two hits and no runs. Cumberland pitched part of an inning without any strikeouts, walks, hits or runs.
Medford’s next scheduled game is set for Thursday when the Tigers go on the road against Blooming Prairie.