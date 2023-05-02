Wendt and Quast

Medford's Charlie Wendt (5) gets a leadoff on first base next to JWP's Austin Quast (21) during the Tigers' win over the Bulldogs. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Medford's Josh Bluhm (2) throws a pitch during the Tigers' win over JWP. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Medford baseball team returned home to Medford High School Monday to host in the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs. An early lead helped the Tigers defend their home diamond in an 8-5 win over the Bulldogs.


Medford's Weston Janke (8) celebrates one of his three hits during the Tigers' win over JWP. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Medford baseball team gathers for a mound meeting during the Tigers' win over JWP. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

