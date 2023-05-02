...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA...
.Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again
today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some
humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather
conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the
ability to spread quickly.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are
possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Medford's Charlie Wendt (5) gets a leadoff on first base next to JWP's Austin Quast (21) during the Tigers' win over the Bulldogs. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Medford baseball team returned home to Medford High School Monday to host in the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs. An early lead helped the Tigers defend their home diamond in an 8-5 win over the Bulldogs.
After a scoreless first and second inning, Medford held the Bulldogs off the scoreboard in the top of the third before scoring five runs in the bottom of the inning to jump out to a 5-0 lead.
Nolan Morsching and Ty Melchior got the JWP on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning with a pair of RBI singles to cut the lead down to 5-2.
Some miscues on throws helped both teams with runs. The Tigers were able to get another five-run lead in the bottom of the fifth, but the Bulldogs were able to make up the two runs in the top of the sixth following some errors that allowed JWP's Austin Quast to reach third on a single and score two runs in the process.
Still leading 7-5, Medford scored one more insurance run in the bottom of the sixth before closing things out defensively in the top of the seventh.
Weston Janke led the Tigers with a team-high three hits. Justin Voegele and Logan Maas recorded two hits each and Tate Hermes, Josh Bluhm and Charlie Wendt all recorded one hit each. Janke, Voegele, Wendt and Nic Hill all recorded one RBI each.
JWP was led by two hits from Ryan Hanson, while Morsching, Melchior, Quast, Austin Carda and Chase Gerdts all recorded one hit each. Morsching, Melchior and Gerdts all recorded one RBI each.
On the mound, Bluhm picked up the win for the Tigers after pitching all seven innings and striking out seven batters. Ian Barnes pitched 4.1 innings for JWP and struck out four batters before Hanson closed out the final 1.2 innings and struck out five batters.