The Medford Tigers were on the hunt to get back into the win column following their back-to-back losses against Kenyon-Wanamingo and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown before competing in a tournament.
Medford got the win it was looking for after traveling to Mapleton and sweeping the hosting Maple River Eagles in three sets, 3-0.
The Tigers got off to the right start after holding the Eagles off and winning the first set 25-21 before recording back-to-back 25-14 victories in the second and third sets to seal the sweep.
“We started out a little slow and were down most of the first set,” said Medford head coach Melissa Underdahl. “Once we settled in we kept chipping away at them and had some big swings offensively to get the first set. Our offense did a nice job tonight finding holes in their defense and adjusting our attack to the holes in their defense. We also did a nice job at the net tonight with our blocking. We had one of our best nights of blocking and getting touches on their attacks.”
Annette Kniefel led Medford’s offense with an outstanding 18-kill night while also recording seven digs and eight solo blocks defensively.
Andrea Bock followed her up offensively with nine kills, Addison Vandereide followed with six kills and two ace serves, Tessa Underdahl had three kills and one ace and Reagan Sutherland had one kill. Payton Ristau led the team in ace serves with three and Hailey Hemann recorded 36 set assists.
Vandereide’s 14 digs were the most on the team. Bock added 13 digs, Ristau added 10, Hemann added seven alongside Kniefel, Underdahl added two and Sutherland added one. Kniefel’s eight solo blocks and three ace blocks led the team while Vandereide added two solo blocks and Hemann, Sutherland and Underdahl all added one solo block each.
The Tigers have two games remaining in the regular season and plays their regular season home finale on Friday when they host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. They’ll close the season out at Randolph.