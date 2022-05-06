If you were a Rochester Mayo Spartan Thursday night on the Owatonna lacrosse field, there’s a good chance that things were a little terrifying anytime the ball was in possession of a white jersey that read No. 20 or No. 22. Those two jersey numbers scored a combined 12 goals in the Huskies’ 16-3 victory.
It all started with Owatonna junior midfielder Anni Moran and sophomore attacker Maddy McGinn, who’s spark of offense helped uplift the Huskies into a major bounce-back victory following a heart-breaking loss to Rochester Century on the same field just days ago.
“It was nice to come in with a win, especially after a loss on Monday to Century,” said Owatonna head coach Dani Licht. “To be able to come in and regain our confidence, get things figured out and back on track, obviously we had a great game Monday, but being able to rebound and translate things we tried doing on Monday to today was really nice.”
Moran sparked the Huskies in the opening minutes thanks to back-to-back goals and just minutes after her second goal, she fielded a ground ball in the attacking zone and found McGinn open in front of Mayo’s net for an easy goal.
From there, McGinn took over in the first half. She netted not one, not two, but three more goals for a four-goal half to give Owatonna a dominant 6-0 lead with around a minute left in the half.
But with shades of the game against Century, Mayo started to battle back after Owatonna took a multiple goal lead.
The Spartans were able to score one right before halftime to cut the lead to 6-1 and once the second half started, they were able to score back-to-back goals for three unanswered and brought the game within three goals.
But when McGinn scored her fifth goal of the game, the floodgates opened and the three unanswered goals that Mayo scored would ultimately be its last goals of the game.
“I feel like a team, we were passing really well,” McGinn said. “Definitely got a few good assists that set me up well, so I’m not taking all the credit. We played as a team tonight.”
McGinn’s goal jump started Owatonna’s second half surge and soon, Moran and senior attacker Audrey Simon would begin pouring the goals in
Simon scored her first of the game with 18:05 remaining in the half to make it 8-3 before Moran scored her third goal to complete the hat trick. Simon scored her second and Moran responded by scoring goals No. 4 and No. 5, which was followed up by Simon completing her hat trick with her third goal.
With a cherry on top, freshman attacker Ellery Blacker netted her only goal of the game to give Owatonna a commanding 14-3 lead.
As the clock began to burn away, the Huskies could only end the game in the most fitting way with McGinn scoring her sixth goal to potentially put the game away before Moran snuck one last goal in to tie her at six goals each.
While the top-tier goal scoring from Moran and McGinn certainly helped Owatonna secure the 13-goal victory, the boost in play up and down the roster is what aided in such a dominant performance, especially coming in with a little bit of a sour taste from the loss to Century.
While the Huskies got off to a hot start against the Panthers, they eventually slowed down and lost out on some key elements of the game like winning fights for ground balls and coming away with faceoffs.
But on Thursday, those issues weren’t prominent as they battled and won way more fights for the ground balls and Moran’s ability to win faceoffs was a backbone in helping the attackers and midfielders dominate in Mayo’s defensive zone.
“Overall today, I think what really helped us control the game was winning out draws,” Licht said. “I think we only lost three of all those draws and that’s a huge success and a game-winner in any lacrosse game.”
The defensive core had slight hiccups with the goal before half and the two to open the second half, but after those three goals, Mayo struggled to find the same good looks it once had and went scoreless after cutting the lead down to 6-3 with 19:19 left in the half.
Coming off a couple of closer wins against Mankato and Northfield, as well as the loss to Century, a 16-goal, 13-point victory is a major boost to the team’s confidence and now may be the perfect time to take control of the season.
Owatonna goes on the road to face Rochester John Marshall on Monday, which is the game team that it beat in a 20-0 blowout and shutout in its home opener. On that Thursday, the Huskies will get to return to their home field to host a Mankato team they already hold a 7-4 road win over.
The Huskies sit near the top of the Big 9 Conference standings at 5-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play with Century standing at the top. A couple more big wins could generate some good momentum heading into a road game against the Panthers to even the series late in the season.
But for now, what the Huskies have to do to continue growing as a team is pretty simple.
“Keep working hard in practice for sure, just keeping a positive energy on the field, on the bench, on the sidelines and just supporting each other,” McGinn said.